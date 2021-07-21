SPRINGFIELD, MA — Anthony A. Figueroa of Ridgely graduated cum laude from Western New England University with a BSE in Electrical Engineering.
The undergraduate ceremony was held on Saturday, May 15. More than 480 students received degrees.
In his remarks, President Robert E. Johnson charged the Class of 2021 to go out as global citizens and transform the world.
"This journey that took place over the course of the last year has prepared you for that next stage and step in your life as you leave Golden Bear country and go out into the world," he said. "There were times where we could not necessarily see the end, but we made it. Each and every one of you hung in there. You are now prepared for the next step in your life. You are prepared for the journey."
