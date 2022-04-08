HARRISONBURG, VA — James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester:

Madeline Book of Easton, who is majoring in biology.

Julia D'Albora of Easton, who is majoring in hospitality management.

Nicholas Newnam of Easton, who is majoring in public policy & administration.

Erica Wirth of Chester, who is majoring in marketing.

Bailey Riggs of Church Hill, who is majoring in nursing.

Students who earn dean's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.