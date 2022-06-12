HARRISONBURG, VA — James Madison University is pleased to announce Sydney Moon of Easton and Virginia Louis of St. Michaels graduated during the December 2021 commencement exercises.

Moon graduated with a degree in English. Louis graduated with a degree in political science.

