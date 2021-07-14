KUTZTOWN, PA — Two students from Denton, Sydnie Bisesi and Hannah Brewster, were among Kuntztown University student athletes who helped the school set a new record.
A year after surpassing 200 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes for the first time, Kutztown University student-athletes produced their most impressive academic performance yet in 2020-21. The Golden Bears obliterated their former record of 206 honorees with 252 this year, helping the PSAC establish a new conference-record with 4,162 scholar-athletes.
Kutztown increased its scholar-athlete rate by nearly 8% from last year with 56.1% of its 449 eligible student-athletes recognized.
To be named a PSAC Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must have finished the 2020-21 academic year with a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.