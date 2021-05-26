ADELPHI, MD — The following local students have earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus:
Sara Kathleen Grove of Greensboro earned a Bachelor of Arts in History.
Christopher Barde of Denton earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Madelyn Joyce Nagel of Federalsburg earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Brooke Bishop of Greensboro earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Summa Cum Laude.
Jason Matthew Wright of Greensboro earned a Master of Science in Cybersecurity Technology.
Ebony Marie Wilder of Federalsburg earned a Master of Science in Management.
George Lausen of Preston earned a Master of Science in Cybersecurity Technology.
The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021. Worldwide, more than 13,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2020-21 academic year.
