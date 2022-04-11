ADELPHI, MD — The following local students have earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2021.
Whitney Johns, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies (Easton)
Courtney Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies (Chester)
Shannon Jacquette, Bachelor of Science, Accounting (Stevensville)
Monica Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Software Development and Security (Denton)
Alissa Pleyo, Bachelor of Science, Psychology (Centreville)
Michael Blair, Bachelor of Science, Legal Studies (Easton)
Kristin Woelpper, Bachelor of Science, Finance (Grasonville)
Kristen Reed, Bachelor of Science, Health Services Management (Stevensville)
Brianne Walters, Bachelor of Science, Accounting (Cambridge)
Tyler Schreiber, Bachelor of Science, Computer Networks and Cybersecurity (Centreville)
Zachary Peterson, Bachelor of Science, Computer Networks and Cybersecurity (Cambridge)
Danielle Lacidonia, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice (Chester)
Jacqueline Bailey, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice (Goldsboro)
Ashley Hurle, Bachelor of Science, Information Systems Management (Stevensville)
Steven Lewis, Bachelor of Science, Finance (Easton)
Latoya Burke, Bachelor of Science, Legal Studies (Chestertown)
Sarah Hagensick, Bachelor of Science, Management Studies (Chester)
Megan Renner, Bachelor of Science, Homeland Security (Chestertown)
Lisa Cleary, Bachelor of Science, Health Services Management (Chestertown)
Ashley Veras, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice (Grasonville)
Jason Leaman, Bachelor of Science, Homeland Security (Easton)
Scott Brittingham, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Management (Ridgely)
Jenna Thorpe, Bachelor of Science, Computer Networks and Cybersecurity (Stevensville)
Nicole Gaia, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, (Queen Anne)
Melissa McAuliffe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, (Tilghman)
Eugene Block, Master of Business Administration, (Stevensville)
Austin Brown, Master of Business Administration, (Stevensville)
Sarah Delost, Master of Education, Instructional Technology (Stevensville)
Heather Teat, Master of Science, Accounting and Financial Management (East New Market)
Alicia Klages, Master of Science, Environmental Management (Denton)
Hillary Bereznak, Master of Science, Management (Grasonville)
Melissa Stevens, Master of Science, Accounting and Information Systems (Centreville)
Bernard Boateng, Master of Science, Management (Stevensville)
Matthew Kendall, Master of Science, Cybersecurity Management and Policy (stevensville)
More than 8,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 30 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees worldwide in fall 2021.
