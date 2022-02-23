ADELPHI — The following local students have earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2021:

Monica Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Software Development and Security (Denton)

Jacqueline Bailey, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice (Goldsboro)

Scott Brittingham, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Management (Ridgely)

Alicia Klages, Master of Science, Environmental Management (Denton)

More than 8,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 30 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees worldwide in fall 2021.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.