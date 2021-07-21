ST. MARY’S CITY — The following students were awarded St. Mary’s Scholar academic honors at St. Mary’s College of Maryland: Samuel Harper of Ridgely, Logan Smith of Denton, Larissa Springer of Denton and Benjamin Sturmer of Preston.
St. Mary’s Scholars are juniors and seniors who have earned at least 32 credit-hours at St. Mary’s College and whose cumulative grade-point average is 3.50 or better. St. Mary’s Scholars are determined once a year at the end of the spring semester.
