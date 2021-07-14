ST. MARY'S CITY — The following local students were awarded Dean's List academic honors for the spring 2021 semester at St. Mary's College of Maryland: Benjamin Sturmer of Preston, Samuel Harper of Ridgely, Larissa Springer of Denton, Logan Smith of Denton and William Christophel of Greensboro.
Dean's List honors are awarded to full-time students at St. Mary's College who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better on 12 or more graded credits.
