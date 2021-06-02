EASTON — Madeline Morrell, a 2020 graduate of Easton High School, is the recipient of the 21 annual Garden Club of the Eastern Shore Scholarship. The $5,000 merit scholarship was awarded to Morrell in recognition of her outstanding academic record, strong work ethic and commitment to the community and environmental preservation and conservation.
Morrell is slated to attend Roanoke College in Virginia this fall, where she will major in Environmental Science. She credits her parents with fostering her interest in the natural world by taking her to all of Maryland’s state parks to participate in the Park Quest program. Through Park Quest she learned how to identify trees, birds and invasive species and became interested in sharing that knowledge with others.
“In a field of outstanding candidates, Madeline stood out because of her stellar academic record, commitment to the environment, and commitment to community service,” Virginia Blatchley, scholarship committee co-chair said. “We were particularly impressed with the energy and grace with which she pursued her interests.”
The GCES offers a scholarship annually to graduating seniors from Talbot County public and independent high schools. Students being home schooled are also eligible. The scholarship is available to students with outstanding academic records, who are also considering careers in botany, horticulture, agriculture, landscape architecture or design, environmental science, or related fields.
