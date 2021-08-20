MOPH Delmarva Chapter awards three scholarships

EASTON — Delmarva Chapter 570 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart announces three scholarship winners for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Khala Hawkins has been named a scholarship winner of $500. She is a student at Salisbury University, majoring in archeology and historical reconstruction. Hawkins has completed a STEM internship and has been active for several years with 4-H. Her life goal is to earn a doctorate and study ancient Rome.
She is the daughter of Vernelle and Lance Hawkins and the granddaughter of Alice and Calvin Mitchell of Cambridge.
Rachel Alexander has been named for a renewal scholarship of $500. She is a junior at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, majoring in materials engineering. A Dean’s List student, Alexander has also been inducted into Alpha Omega Epsilon engineering sorority, volunteers at a local animal shelter, and is interested in developing materials used in new medical supplies for military and civilian use in the field.
She is the daughter of David and Melissa Alexander of Natural Bridge, VA, and the granddaughter of Sally and Fred Petze of Easton.
Colin B. Grover has been named for a scholarship of $500. He is a freshman at Clemson University, majoring in computer engineering. A 2020 graduate of Ashley Ridge High School in Summerville, SC, Grover was the captain of the school cross country team, assisted elementary school students every morning, and was chosen as a global ambassador for BTR International in Ecuador and the Galapagos during 2021.
He is the son of Denise and Patrick Grover of Summerville, SC, and the grandson of Mary and Larry Hansel of Easton.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart is a Congressionally chartered organization exclusively for veterans who were awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat. The scholarships are just one of their many charitable efforts to assist veterans and their families. Eligibility for these scholarships is open to families and descendants of wounded veterans; contact Delmarva Chapter 570, MOPH, P.O. Box 305, Wye Mills, MD 21679, for more information.
