ST. MICHAELS — Jack Gonzalez of St. Michaels has been named a Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship winner by the Institute for Educational Advancement. The honor includes full four-year tuition to a high school or high school program that can meet his gifted intellectual needs.
The Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship is one of the only need-blind, merit-based scholarships for high school in the country. There were only 27 students awarded this honor in 2022. This year’s group, the class of 2027, joins a distinguished community of more than 350 scholars who have been recognized over the last 20 years.
“We are extremely honored to have had the opportunity to impact the lives of well over 400 promising young people through the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship,“ said Elizabeth Jones, president and co-founder of IEA. “These students exhibit great intellectual and creative potential, and we look forward to nurturing them as they advance through their high school years and beyond.”
Jack is an eighth-grader at Stanford University Online High School, where he serves as a peer tutor for English. In addition to the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship, Jack is also a Jack Kent Cooke Scholar, a Malone Scholar and a Ben Carson Scholar.
In an email to the newspaper, Jack’s mother, Elizabeth Gonzalez, said Jack is the only student in the state of Maryland to be named both a Caroline D. Bradley Scholar and a Jack Kent Cooke Scholar, both prestigious academic honors.
“The CDB scholarship is awarded to about 30 students nationwide, while the JKC scholarship is awarded to 60 students nationwide from an application pool of thousands,” she wrote. “Additionally, Jack will receive over $40,000 per year for academic pursuits for the next four years and substantial funding for college at only 14 years old.”
Jack is an active member of Boy Scout Troop 190 in Easton and recently received the rank of Star.
He trains and competes nationally in obstacle course races (Spartan races) and placed first in Killington, Vermont, allowing him to qualify for the kid’s world championship in Lake Placid, Florida. He also enjoys triathlons, as he is a member of Talbot County Swim Team.
Since fourth grade Jack has been a member of Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, where he takes challenging courses in mathematics and computer programming. This past summer Jack was awarded the Peabody Preparatory 2022 Youth Achievement Award for classical piano and also enjoyed a mission trip to West Virginia with Christ Church youth group.
Jack volunteered as a junior naturalist this summer at one of his favorite places, Pickering Creek Audubon Society.
He operates a small business, Jack’s Produce, selling plants and vegetables at the end of his driveway with his friend and enjoys propagating trees with his dad for fun.
Jack wrote in his biography for the scholarship committee that he would like to travel to Cuba one day.
