EASTON — Talbot County Public Schools recognized employees who have achieved 20 years of service with the school district at the September Board of Education meeting.
“It is my privilege to recognize the members of our staff who have given 20 years of service to Talbot County Public Schools,” said Dr. Sharon Pepukayi, Superintendent. “This is a remarkable achievement, and I am grateful for your commitment to our children and their families. Congratulations!”
The following distinguished members of the TCPS team have met this milestone:
Julieanne Atwell – Teacher, EHS
Anna Brohawn – Teacher, EMS
Amber Buchkoski – Teacher, EMS
Gwynn Gibbons – Teacher of the Deaf, MSSEC
Charlene Gould – Executive Assistant, TCEC
Donald Hutchinson – Teacher, EMS
Jeremy Joseph – Teacher, EES
Jennifer McGuckin – Teacher, CDES
Eric Moseley – Teacher, EHS
Susan Redmond – Instructional Assistant, WMES
Gia Ristvey – Teacher, SMMHS
Dawn Robinson – Teacher, EES
Kevin Shafer – Director of Operations, TCEC
Susannah Shafer – Assistant Principal, SMES
Tracey Hontz – Teacher, EHS
Leslie Sorrell – Teacher, EMS
Patricia Taylor – Instructional Assistant, EMS
Amy Walstrum – Curriculum Supervisor, TCEC
Katie White – Teacher, EES
Each of these employees will receive a certificate and a pin commemorating their service.
