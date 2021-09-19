EASTON — The Talbot County Board of Education recognized students who have achieved the status of Advanced Placement Scholar through their performance on AP exams during the September board meeting. AP exams are scored on a 5-point scale, with many colleges and universities granting credits for scores of 3, 4 or 5. A score of 3 or higher on an AP exam indicates that a student is considered “qualified” for college credit and capable of being successful in a college level introductory course in the particular content area.
There are 3 levels of AP Scholar, with definitions as follows:
AP Scholar with Distinction – Average score of 3.5 or higher; scores of 3 or higher on five or more exams
AP Scholar with Honor – Average score of 3.25 or higher; scores of 3 or higher on four or more Exams
AP Scholar – Score of 3 or higher on three or more exams.
Dr. Helga Einhorn, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, shared performance trends in AP testing over the past seven years, in addition to data for the 2020-2021 school year. A total of 359 students took at least one of the Advanced Placement tests given last year. Of the 538 tests taken, 242 or 45% earned a qualifying score of 3 or above
“I would like to highlight an important aspect of our AP data this year,” Einhorn said during her presentation. “While we still have work to do in ensuring commensurate enrollment by race in our AP programs, we did see an increase overall in the number of students of color who enrolled and took AP exams last year. This is a result of our district racial equity focus over time as well as our partnership with Equal Opportunity Schools. This will continue to be a priority to make sure we are fostering higher-level course opportunities for all students.
“Given the immense challenges of last year, TCPS should be proud of the number of students who continued to challenge themselves to do higher level coursework and who were successful in earning qualifying scores on the Advanced Placement exams,” Einhorn concluded.
The following members of the Class of 2022 earned Advanced Placement Scholar Recognition:
AP Scholar with Distinction: Victoria Batley and David Beakley.
AP Scholar with Honor: Calvin Davis, Rachel Davis, Harrison Fike, Desmond Fitzroy, Julia Fitzroy, Sophie Leight, Anna Lesher and Mariana Parkinson.
AP Scholar: William Burgess, Riyanna Desai, Ahmed Ezzaki, David Gardner, Chiara Kalinski, Gregory Meredith, Emily Middleton, Liam Nuthall, James O’Connor, Madeline Principe, Spencer Rada, Ava Reid, Stevie Shaak, Zachary Spofford and Elaina Steinly.
The following students are Talbot County Public Schools’ Advanced Placement Scholars for the Class of 2021:
AP Scholar with Distinction: Luke Adelman, Andre Davis, Elizabeth Harris, Giselle Harris, Matthew Herron, Molly Johnson, Carter Kelly, Kristin Lednum, Maxwell McCall, Naiset Perez and Catherine Toby.
AP Scholar with Honor: Lillianna Ball, Jadon Cornish, Jane DeLashmutt, Logan Devaric, Van Arden Dukehart, Molly Fullerton, William Haufe, Madelyn LaBelle, Vladislav Rada, Cindy Rodriguez and Hannah Seek.
AP Scholar: Karli Abbott, Owen Baum, Henry Booth, Thomas Brennan, Chloe Briner, Katherine Chapple, James DeLauder, Michael Disilvestro, Emily Dobson, Bradley Duley, Daniela Garcia, Julia Hammons, Bree Haufe, Julie Ireland, Nicolas Lopez, Andrew Matsche, Sarah Mooney, Madeline Morrell, Charles Mueller, Lukas Nilsen, Zoe Pochron, Reid Roach, Anna Roser and Raffaele Verteramo.
