EASTON — Three students from Talbot County Public Schools were named 2021 Carson Scholars.
The Carson Scholars Fund, Inc. was founded in 1994 by former Johns Hopkins Pediatric Neurosurgeon Dr. Benjamin S. Carson and his wife, Candy. The fund awards $1,000 college scholarships to students in grades 4-11 who excel academically and are dedicated to serving their communities.
Previous winners of Carson Scholarships may reapply for Carson Scholar recognition each year. Under normal circumstances, the students are invited to attend a regional award ceremonies in the Spring. This year, due to Covid-19, these celebrations have been postponed until Fall 2021.
This year’s TCPS Carson Scholars are as follows:
New Carson Scholars
José Garcia Arrivillaga- 5th grade – Easton Elementary School
Tessa Diefenderfer — 5th grade – White Marsh Elementary School
Recognized Carson Scholar
Autumn Redman – 9th grade – Easton High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.