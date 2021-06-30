WESTMINSTER — McDaniel College student Mikaela Walton of Greensboro performed in the McDaniel College Band Concert, which was held virtually through YouTube Premieres on the McDaniel College YouTube channel.
Directed by Linda Kirkpatrick, senior lecturer in music at McDaniel College, the College Band performs musical selections chosen by members of the band. The McDaniel College Band features 33 musicians, including McDaniel students, as well as McDaniel faculty members, band alumni, and community musicians, performing everything from classical to pops.
Selections included "Elements: (Petite Symphony)" by Brian Balmages, which has four movements, and "The Black Horse Troop March" by John Philip Sousa.
