SALISBURY — The following local students completed their program requirements to graduate with a certificate (CT), associate of applied science (AAS), associate of arts in teaching (AAT), associate of science (AS) or associate of arts (AA) degree from Wor-Wic Community College this past fall and spring.
CAROLINE COUNTY:
Denton: Kristen Crutchley, CT, Criminal Justice; and Kelsea Anna Dodd, CT, Criminal Justice.
Federalsburg: Joshua Cephas, CT, Criminal Justice; and Matthew Willis, CT, Criminal Justice.
Preston: Gabrielle A. Hedrick, AAS, Chemical Dependency Counseling; and Alexa J. Jester, CT, Nursing.
DORCHESTER COUNTY:
Cambridge: Elizabeth Anne Aaron, CT, Criminal Justice; Tamyra Edmonds, CT, Criminal Justice; Greg Elzey, CT, Criminal Justice; Daniel Erdell, CT, Criminal Justice; Mikayla M. Jackson, AAS, Physical Therapist Assistant; La’Teasha S. Macer, AAS, Chemical Dependency Counseling; Michael Pritchard, CT, Criminal Justice; and Paul Charles Rineholt, CT, Criminal Justice.
East New Market: Nohemi Verduzco Cervantes, CT, Criminal Justice.
Hurlock: Cody A. Kemp, CT, Criminal Justice; and Jazmyne Ti’amber Sampson, CT, Criminal Justice.
Secretary: Ambrosia Rene Dashiell, CT, Criminal Justice.
Vienna: Elizabeth Joyce Biskach, CT, Nursing.
KENT COUNTY:
Chestertown: Miles Michael Edge Jr., CT, Criminal Justice.
QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY:
Grasonville: Jason Andrew Risley, CT, Criminal Justice.
TALBOT COUNTY:
Easton: Toni Palmer, CT, Criminal Justice; Riley Callahan Walter, AAS, Radiologic Technology; and Hammas Ali Warraich, AA, General Studies.
Royal Oak: Michelle Armstrong, CT, Criminal Justice.
Trappe: Robert J. Aaron III, CT, Criminal Justice; and Nancy Lynn Lewis Blades, AAT, Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.