SALISBURY — A total of 386 Wor-Wic Community College students have been recognized for superior performance by being named to the dean’s list for the recently completed spring term.
Area students who maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking six or more credit hours during the spring term include:
CAROLINE COUNTY
Denton: David Barnard and John Geisel
Federalsburg: Yasmin Davis, Samuel Matthews and Kelsie Truitt
Greensboro: Michael King
Preston: Cory Schuch
Ridgely: Allison Toney
DORCHESTER COUNTY
Cambridge: Abdul Butt, Te’Onvion Collins, Jamez Justice, Patrick Kane, Craig Lewis, Ty’Nisha Pinder, Brandon Ralph and Tyler Wright
Hurlock: Taylor Gray, Heather Lowe and Derrick Sampson
Vienna: Tina Thompson
KENT COUNTY
Chestertown: Daniel Parent III
Rock Hall: Francis Baker
QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY
Millington: Egonya Minus
TALBOT COUNTY
Easton: Allison Baldwin, William Barnett and Haider Warraich
