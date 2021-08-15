SALISBURY — A total of 396 Wor-Wic Community College students have been recognized for superior performance by being named to the dean’s list for spring 2021 term.

Area students who maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking six or more credit hours during the spring term include:

CAROLINE COUNTY

Denton: Kristen Crutchley

Federalsburg: Rebecca Kurt

Greensboro: Ivy Buda

DORCHESTER COUNTY

Cambridge: Greg Elzey, Mikayla Jackson, Timothy Moxey Jr. and Star Williams

East New Market: Nohemi Cervantes

Hurlock: Mackenzie Muir

Madison: Linda Robison

KENT COUNTY

Chestertown: Miles Edge Jr.

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY

Barclay: Kytrae Warren

Grasonville: Jason Risley

Millington: Alexis Johnston

TALBOT COUNTY

Easton: Christopher Doyle, Allison Miles and Toni Palmer

