CLINTON, NY — Gregory Zimmerman of Easton has been named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College for the 2021 fall semester.

Zimmerman, a senior majoring in economics, is a graduate of The Hill School.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

