Kent Island High’s girls’ indoor track and field team has dominated this season.
Even with senior star Sarah Van Ornum sidelined, Bucs head coach Justin Holland thought there was room enough for his team to make a few mistakes and still contend for the title at Wednesday’s Bayside Conference indoor championships.
But those mistakes never surfaced.
Instead, the Buccaneers totaled seven first-place finishes en route to running away with the girls’ championship at the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill..
“We didn’t need to step up, but all the girls stepped up,” said Holland, whose team racked up 148 points to easily outdistance runner-up Parkside (83.5) and third-place Snow Hill (43.5). “We could afford a hiccup here and there, but we didn’t have any. I don’t think you could be anymore dominating unless we had Sarah.”
Van Ornum, who won the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter titles, in addition to running a leg on the winning 3,200 relay at last year’s conference championships, has run only once this indoor season while nursing an injury.
But Kent Island drew points from seemingly everywhere Wednesday, scoring big in the middle distances while taking first place in all three field events.
“All season we’ve been winning by 30, 40 points,” Holland said of the regular season, which included running against Delaware schools. “I knew we were pretty strong, and I knew the girls. All they had to do is what they were supposed to do and we had it pretty much in the bag.”
Reese Delp, Sarabeth Caldwell, Kaitlyn Stevens and Hazel Walsh dumped 10 points in the Bucs’ bag in the opening event, rolling to a first-place time of 10 minutes, 37.80 seconds in the 3,200-meter relay.
Kent Island continued stuffing its bag the rest of the way, and basically pulled away from the field in the middle distances. Rilyn Heyliger (1:23.91), Delp (1:25.75) and Caldwell (1:27.02) finished 1-2-3 in the 500 meters. Delp padded that lead, winning the 800 in a season-best 2:20.09 before watching Heyliger (2:30.21) and Caldwell (2:38.59) place third and fourth, respectively.
The Bucs added another first on the track, when Heyliger, Walsh, Gabrielle Bernhard and Caldwell won the 4x400 relay in 4:27.49, the fastest time run this season.
“Everybody was doing fantastic,” Holland said.
Kent Island was also doing fantastic off the track. Stevens cleared 4 feet, 8 inches to win the high jump, Bernhard won the pole vault at 8-6, and McKaylie Mogel won the shot put with a heave of 30-11.
“McKaylie really stepped up,” Holland said. “She was one of the reasons why we won the (Class 2A East) region last year. She did like everything and anything that she could. This year I said, ‘Let’s just focus on the shot put and do the best you can.’ She started out third and fought, fought and fought, and she’s been getting better every meet. Rick Unger, the shot put coach, he got her right right at the right time.
“Gabby’s fantastic,” Holland said of his standout pole vaulter, who added points with a runner-up finish in the 55 hurdles. “I compare her to (former Kent Island state champion) Fiona (Mulligan) all the time now. She knows how high of a standard that is. And Kaitlyn’s a lot like Mogel. She just started high jumping this year. She was a sprinter last year and she said, ‘Hey, can I try high jump this year?’ And she tried it and was automatically good. Now she’s doing fantastic things.”
Heyliger and Delp have been consistent all season, and stayed that way at Baysides. Heyliger was second in the 300 (44.24), finishing behind Easton’s Emily Branic (44.18). Delp was one second shy of breaking Kyra Schulties’ school indoor record in the 1,600 as she finished second to James M. Bennett’s Deanna Baumann, who broke Schulties’ conference record with her 5:20.04.
Cambridge-South Dorchester sophomore Enazajah Young was the only two-time winner in individual competition on the girls’ side, winning the 55-meter sprint with a season-best 7.54, and the 55 hurdles (9.06). North Caroline freshman Linda Ridgell won the 3,200 in 12:38.37.
While Kent Island’s girls avoided hiccups, the boys’ team could not.
A false start in the 55 meters, a disqualification in the 4x400 relay, and getting clipped in the final few meters in a handful of events by Parkside runners was a big part of the Rams winning the team title (97.5) and the Bucs (78) finishing second.
“The girls didn’t have a hiccup at all and the boys had a hiccup in probably almost every event,” Holland said. “We ran into some problems. At least four times our guys got beat at the (finish) line, and they got beat at the line by a Parkside kid. So four, that’s eight points right there. We had issues. Things that don’t normally happen, in every event they happened.”
Despite those uncharacteristic miscues, Kent Island still walked away with two champions, as Evan Newcomer won the 300 (37.25), and Isayah Stewart, Brady Medeiros, Caleb Heater and Steve Sanchez won the 4x800 relay in 8:49.30.
Cambridge-SD’s boys totaled 60 points to finish third in the team standings, paced by Teshar Drummond, who was second in the 55 meters (6.79) and joined Tekai Drummond, Tori Willis and Nkole Balli to win the 4x400 relay in a season-best 3:42.09.
Queen Anne’s sophomore Ben Marks was one of three double-winners on the boys’ side in individual competition, joining Washington’s Ta’Sean Dixon (55 meters, hurdles) and Parkside’s Nick Pusey (500, high jump). Marks clocked a season-best 4:39.03 to win the 1,600 meters, then came back to win the 800 in 2:05.14.
“He came out for outdoor last year and we saw something special in him,” Queen Anne’s head coach Natasha Dawson said of Marks. “He was a very hard worker and just eager to learn. He set goals for himself and he was always talking track.
“This year I knew he would do well,” Dawson continued. “I knew he would improve, but I guess I can say I was a little surprised how successful he has been so soon. We knew he had it in him.”
Boys’ Basketball
Queen Anne’s 79 St. Michaels 53
CENTREVILLE — KJ Smothers and Nate Ford each scored 19 points to lead the Lions. Amirr Coles dropped in 13 for Queen Anne’s County.
Nakhi Miller scored a game-high 27 points to lead St. Michaels. Will Jennings finished with 12.
Easton 72, Kent County 45
EASTON — Freshman Marshall Bailey netted a team-high 19 points to lead the Warriors. Toby Mackall scored 15 points and Shaun Moody 13 for Easton.
N. Dorchester 62, Colonel 56
SHILOH — Nasir Polk had 22 points and Franchise Friend finished with 21 as the Eagles (7-5, 6-4) won their second straight.
Girls’ Basketball
Easton 60, Kent County 36
WORTON — Ty Moody scored 21 points as the Warriors bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to Kent Island. Serenity Velez had 15 points for Easton and Damiya Henry had 14.
Queen Anne’s 50 St. Michaels 5
CENTREVILLE — Sierra Lester had 16 points and Kendall Nagle scored 12 to lead the Lions.
