Camryn Elizabeth Carels of Easton and Simon Hugo France of South Paris, Maine, have announced their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Rob and Jacki Carels of Preston, and the late Leigh Diane Carels and the granddaughter of Janet Messick of Hurlock, Karen Nordman of Bel Air, the late Kenny Carels and the late Gary Nordman.
She is a 2021 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design. She is employed as an interior designer.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Paul and Greet France of Richmond, Virginia, and Dubuque, Iowa, and the granddaughter of Annemie and Hugo France of Belgium and Ignace and Kristin Van der Donckt of Belgium.
He is a 2018 Graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems. He is employed as a cultivation assistant at Timberwoods Farm Craft Cannabis.
An August 2022 wedding is planned in South Paris, Maine.
