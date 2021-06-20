Tommy Yoviene of Easton and Haley Ensor of Forest Hill have announced their engagement.
The bridegroom-elect is a 2013 graduate of Sts. Peter and Paul High School and a 2017 graduate of University of Delaware. He is employed at Maryland Screen Printers.
He is the son of Tom and Michele Yoviene of Easton and grandson of Richard and Diane Fox and Judy Yoviene and Alphonse and Sandra Yoviene.
The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of North Harford High School and a 2018 graduate of University of Delaware. She is employed at the U.S. Army Public Health Center.
She is the daughter of Mark and Andrea Ensor of Forest Hill and the granddaughter of Dick and Barbara Ensor and George Yost.
An Oct. 8, 2022 wedding is planned in Easton.
