Stacey Willey
Stacey Willey of Fishing Creek was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, at University of Maryland Global Campus. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Carrie Price
Carrie Price of Woolford, Maryland, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Salisbury University. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Kathlyne Marie Bernadette Rog
Kathlyne Marie Bernadette Rog of Cambridge was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8. Rog earned a Master of Science from the Office of Graduate Studies.
Amanda Fine
Amanda Fine of Stevensville graduated from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Nathan Wojtowicz
Nathan Wojtowicz graduated from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
