Nancy Brodie and Scott Meintzer were married on May 1, 2021, at Glen and Vivian Taylor’s home in Easton, with family and friends in attendance. The Rev. Reggie Harrell presided at the service.
The bride is employed as a manager at Captain’s Ketch.
The bridegroom is owner of SA Meintzer Energy Services.
After a honeymoon to North Carolina, the couple is making their home in Easton.
