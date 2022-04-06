EASTON — Dana Newman, director of the Talbot County Free Library, has announced the library has been awarded a $10,000 grant to create “The Talbot Boys Collection,” which will be in the main library’s Maryland Room.
The collection will be a comprehensive compilation of materials related to the Talbot Boys statue and Talbot Boys. The collection will tell the story of the varied and changing impact the statue had on Talbot County for over 12 decades, told from all sides of the issue.
The anonymous donor expressed the hope that the grant "will demonstrate that our community was able to preserve Talbot history and remove the monument as well.” The library has the sole authority over all aspects of the collection, but the donor’s wish is that "the library assemble and organize as much information and material of all varieties as it reasonably can, from a wide variety of sources and of varied types … that the collection preserve Talbot’s history by being a repository for the whole story of the statue, not any one story in particular."
The library is currently in the process of hiring a graduate intern to collect, archive and arrange the collection. The public is asked to hold items including letters, photographs, articles, personal communications, and any other documents related to the Talbot Boys statue that they wish to contribute.
An announcement will be made when donations will be accepted.
“The discussions, printed material, presentations, etc. taking place within the past several years regarding the Talbot Boys statue have been quite emotional, and passionate — on both sides. The work contributed by a focused scholar should allow future Talbot Countians and researchers the possibility to view all aspects, thereby being able to form their own conclusions,” said Becky Riti, Talbot County Free Library Maryland Room librarian.
“During the pandemic, quite a few individuals directed their attention to researching the Talbot Boys statue. It was discovered that there really was not a great deal of information readily available about the statue being erected,” said Riti. “If the scholar working on this project can uncover more information about the Talbot Boys statue around the time period of 1916, this would help to fill in a gap. Additionally, any further information pertaining to the statue throughout the 20th century will be, for the most part, new material. That would be exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.