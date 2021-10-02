We have had some very high profile and disturbing cases here on the Eastern Shore recently.
There are still questions that need to be answered regarding apparent suicide of Caroline County Judge Jonathan Newell and the murder of Roshanda S. Willis.
Newell was about to be charged with alleged child exploitation by the FBI when police say he took his own life at his home. Police were at his door.
We still need answers regarding what led to Newell’s death. We very much still need answers related to the investigation which involved Newell bringing boys to a cabin in Fishing Creek.
Our community needs to know the status of the investigation, how long the alleged and potential abuse might have been going on, when were police and prosecutors first aware of allegations against the sitting Maryland judge and how the investigation might impact any cases handled by Newell.
We also need to know if the FBI and Maryland State Police were investigating anyone else in relation to the allegations against Newell and a hidden camera in the cabin. We need to know how and where Newell might have met the alleged victims.
This is a time for transparency.
The other case that shouldn’t be ignored is the murder of Roshanda S. Willis. Her life matters.
The Cambridge resident was allegedly killed by Dion D. Ennals who viciously attacked Willis during an argument Sept. 24, according to a security video viewed by police and prosecutors.
Ennals faces murder charges after appearing at the Cambridge Police Department’s headquarters covered in blood telling officers, “I killed her.”
The tragic case involved a history of domestic violence that turned deadly. We need to look at Willis’ death to see if there are any lessons to be learned by the courts, police and social service agencies.
We also need to look at the potential mental health components of the killing.
We should mourn for Willis, pray for her loved ones and hopefully we can learn something from the case to help others dealing with domestic abuse.
