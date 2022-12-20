WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby had 18 points and eight assists to help Wake Forest beat No. 14 Duke 81-70 on Tuesday night, ending the Blue Devils’ eight-game road winning streak.
Cameron Hildreth added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who took down their highly ranked instate rival with a confident performance that had them leading nearly the entire game.
Wake Forest led 39-30 at halftime, then pushed that margin to as many as 15 points. More impressively, the Demon Deacons never let the Blue Devils — playing short-handed with two top freshmen out — closer than seven after the break.
That meant getting into the paint to put the pressure on Duke. Or avoiding live-play turnovers when the Blue Devils tried some traps to speed up play and force the Demon Deacons into mistakes.
It was a strong response from a team coming off a 24-point loss at Rutgers, with Wake Forest shooting 49.1% and getting plenty of balance with five double-figure scorers.
Jaylen Blakes scored a career-high 17 points to lead Duke (10-3, 1-1), who never showed much of the strong-defense, tough-rebounding form that had carried the Blue Devils through the start of Jon Scheyer’s coaching tenure.
It didn’t help that starting freshman big man Dereck Lively II and rookie wing Dariq Whitehead were out due to non-COVID illnesses. That essentially shrunk Duke’s rotation to seven players who were unable to consistently get stops or keep the Demon Deacons off the glass.
By the final seconds of this one, Hildreth was motioning to the crowd for more noise as he let the ball bounce in front of him, while Damari Monsanto started high-fiving fans in courtside seats as the horn sounded.
BIG PICTURE
Duke: Blakes’ performance was the only silver lining in this one. The 6-foot-2 sophomore had scored just 21 points all last season and never more than nine in a single game for Duke, but went 6 for 7 from the field with three 3-pointers in this one. Duke shot 44%, but made just 8 of 27 3-pointers (29.6%) and was beaten on the glass (37-29).
Wake Forest: This was the Demon Deacons’ first win against Duke since a memorable double-overtime win in 2020, before Steve Forbes had taken over. He lost the ACC player of the year in Alondes Williams and a first-round NBA draft pick in Jake LaRavia from a team that nearly made the NCAA Tournament, yet Forbes’ quick retooling has secured a quality win against a Duke team boasting the nation’s top recruiting class.
UP NEXT
Duke: The Blue Devils are off through the Christmas holiday and return at home against Florida State on Dec. 31.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons also have a lengthy break before hosting Virginia Tech on Dec. 31.
Lipscomb 75, Louisville 67
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dennis Boyd scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half and hit 4-of-5 3-pointers to lead Lipscomb.
Boyd converted a three-point play and made a 3-pointer, Jacob Ognacevic followed with a fast-break dunk and the Bisons led 44-36 with 17:26 remaining. Another 3-pointer by Boyd put the Bisons up 63-53 with 7:45 remaining.
Louisville never got closer than five points and the Cardinals’ last field goal was a jumper by JJ Traynor with 5:15 remaining. Louisville’s final seven points came at the line, none in the final three minutes.
Ognacevic scored 16 points and Trae Benham added 10 for the Bisons. Ahsan Asadullah had 10 rebounds.
Louisville (2-10), which had won two in a row after losing nine games to open the season, got 24 points and six assists from El Ellis. Sydney Currey had 12 points and seven rebounds. After averaging 1.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in the first nine losses, Curry is averaging 11.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in the last three games.
A 12-3 run in which six players scored gave Lipscomb a 20-11 lead midway through the first half and the Bisons led the rest of the way. Later, a 3-pointer by Will Pruitt gave Lipscomb a 25-17 lead with 8:46 to go. Curry scored the first four points and Ellis the last four as Louisville closed the half with a 15-8 run to get within 33-32 at the break.
In two previous games this season against teams from major conferences, Lipscomb (8-5) had a one-point loss at Notre Dame and an eight-point loss at Michigan.
Drake 58, Mississippi St. 52
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Roman Penn scored 19 points, Sardaar Calhoun made four of his career-high five 3-pointers in the second half, and Drake beat No. 15 Mississippi State..
Calhoun finished with 17 points and Tucker DeVries added 15 for Drake (9-3), which defeated a ranked opponent for the first time since 2013.
“I was just excited to get out there and get a win against an undefeated team going into Christmas break,” Calhoun said. “I just feel like we played together today and everything was going for us and shots fell for me.”
Eric Reed Jr. scored all of his team-high 11 points in the first half for Mississippi State (11-1), which squandered the 10-point lead it held early in the second half.
“We talked a ton about how when you have an undefeated record and a ranking like that, you’re going to take everybody’s best shot,” MSU coach Chris Jans said.
DeVries’ floater in the lane put Drake up 52-50 with 1:51 left, and Penn hit a jumper for a four-point lead with just over a minute left.
A basket by Dashawn Davis cut it back to two, and MSU had a chance to tie or take the lead after Penn missed from in close. But Drake got the ball back with 14.4 seconds left when D.J. Jeffries slipped to the floor as Cameron Matthews sent a pass his way and the ball flew out of bounds untouched.
Penn made four free throws in the last 10 seconds to secure Drake’s first win over a Power Five opponent since it beat Kansas State in the 2020-21 season opener.
“That’s a tough team,” Penn said of MSU, “and they’re from the SEC so they play physical and have some bigger guys. I love the fight we had. I love the way we came back second half.”
MSU entered the day having played the 300th toughest schedule out of 363 teams, according to the NCAA, and its eight wins over quad four opponents in the NET rankings were tied for second most in the nation. MSU had to come from behind in the second halves of its previous two games, against Jackson State and Nicholls.
MSU couldn’t complete a comeback this time against the Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite.
“Folks that have been watching us know we haven’t been playing our best,” Jans said. “I was hoping that we would regroup today against a very good Drake team. I know that Drake had their attention. They knew the preseason predictions in the Valley and the NCAA Tournament win last year and all the returnees. So it wasn’t like our guys overlooked them by any stretch of the imagination at all.”
BIG PICTURE
Drake: Drake had come into the game after two straight losses and left with its first win over a Southeastern Conference opponent since it beat Georgia on Dec. 22, 1973.
Mississippi State: The numbers show MSU is one of the best defensive teams in the country, but the offense can be sporadic, especially when the opponent puts the clamps on big man and season scoring leader Tolu Smith, who was held to nine points.
SCHEDULING REGRETS
Jans second-guessed his non-conference scheduling after the game, particularly his decisions to play Akron in Philadelphia, at Jackson State and against Drake in Lincoln. The neutral-site game was part of the Battle in the Vault event at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I’ve told everyone we played three of these games that probably weren’t the smartest thing that I’ve ever done,” Jans said. “It just worked out that way. Obviously, we were unscathed up until this point. I was hoping that we could get through it and have a merry Christmas and a happy holiday and all that good stuff and sit at home undefeated. But unfortunately, that wasn’t in the plans.”
UP NEXT
Drake hosts NAIA St. Ambrose on Wednesday in a game moved up one day because of a winter storm forecast for central Iowa.
Mississippi State opens SEC play at home against No. 9 Alabama on Dec. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.