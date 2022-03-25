EASTON — Talented art students from across several counties brought their works together at the Academy Art Museum on March 17. There were proud parents taking pictures of their kids with the work created and memorialized on the wall. There were works from first graders to high schoolers and some were lucky enough to get a written comment from Constance Del Nero, Academy Art Museum’s director of children’s education and community programs.
There were many different media from pencil drawing to photography to pastels. The students made self portraits, abstractions and pictures of their shoes. Most of the art was two-dimensional but a few pieces bulged off the gallery’s walls.
The youngest artists got to copy Monet’s Bridge at Giverny to delightful and simple effect. One group of students got to copy Jean-Michel Basquiat’s style. He was a driven New York City artist who combined art, history and street culture in large canvases. Although he died at 27, his paintings sell in the tens of millions of dollars each today.
The actual opening of the show on Thursday was packed with excited creative energy. The students dressed up for the occasion, presenting their art alongside proud and happy parents.
Of course the students sought out their own work first, but then discovered a myriad of other great art all around them. Animals, aliens, exploding hearts, architectural studies and self portraits were just some of the subjects covered.
Unlike European salons of years past, no one “wins” this event.
“The exhibition is all chosen by their teachers. They get two works per class per teacher,” said Del Nero.
“I judge just for the for the high school. It is not appropriate to judge some 2nd grader’s flowers versus another 2nd grader’s flowers. I fill out comment cards to appreciate the work,” she said.
The comments are not signifying “winning” they are more of an accent mark on things like good technique or good use of color. There is a more rigorous judging system for the high school work, because she thinks they are, by that age, getting more serious about art as a path.
“There are three firsts, three seconds and three thirds. Each level gets a gift certificate to Michael’s. It is $50, $35 and $25 gift certificates. I have learned over the years that you have to be there to win. So, it is sort of the reverse of the Academy Awards. I announce first place first,” she said.
From all the attendance and the fashion and the buzz, the students take the honor of their art hanging on a museum gallery wall seriously. It is different than hanging in a school’s hallway. The museum has a deep interest in these students as well.
“The museum is extremely interested in interfacing with the community. Area students get to show their works and it is a chance to draw closer to the schools. Some will come back and see a show or a concert. I run into to them as adults all the time,” she said.
She also made clear that this isn’t just a third rate art show community project.
“I get people every year who say this is my favorite show of the year. The art is amazing. The students deserve to have a place to display their work where the public can see their work in a museum setting,” she said.
There is a an aliveness to the work that is enchanting. Commerce has not tainted any of the motive. The students make art because they are inspired.
The art will be on exhibition until March 27.
