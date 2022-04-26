CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge City Coouncil met Monday evening to address ARPA funds, hiring more police officers, costly fire truck repairs, biochemical testing of water around city beaches and celebrations that require street closures.
ARPA funding came through in a big way for Cambridge, city officials said.
“Cambridge received over $12 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. We have received a little more than $6 million already and will receive another $6 million after July,” said Cambridge’s new City Manager Tom Carroll.
Rescue Fire Company Chief Adam Pritchett was at the meeting and told the council he had fire trucks in need of over $90,000 of repairs. The commissioners approved using ARPA money to fix the trucks.
It was also suggested during the meeting that ARPA funds be used to hire more police officers.
“At one point in 2015, we had 52 law officers and now we are down to 32,” said Cambridge Police Chief Mark Lewis.
Lewis said that new laws holding officers more accountable may have been contributing factors for why police officers chose to leave.
Beach Bacteria
The next item on the agenda addressed risks associated with potentially harmful bacteria at city beaches. The commission discussed having a company test for bacteria in the water and make the results known to beach goers.
“It’s bacteria monitoring and the program is to educate the public on the risks of standing in water with high bacteria levels. It’s from Memorial Day to Labor Day and the samples are collected,” said Commissioner Brian Roche of Ward One. Monitoring would take place at Hambrooks Bay Beach, Great Marsh Park Beach and Willis Street Beach.
Warehouse Discussion
Much of the meeting centered on a discussion concerning a warehouse building the council owns that they want to donate to a community-based organization. With a sale price of only $1, the building located at 700 Phillips Street in Cambridge would be for the purpose of bettering the community. The commissioners decided to table the deal for a later date. They said they would look at all the costs they will have to pay and costs the new owners would have to pay before committing to finish the deal.
Mayoral Election
The council decided that the next step in holding a special election for mayor will be the receipt of requests for proposals from consultants. Those are due to the city of Cambridge on May 6. By the May 9 commission meeting, it is possible to have a consultant available to assist. If a consultant is approved at the May 9 meeting, and they can meet with the city manager and city attorney by May 23, they may be able to say if the special election date will be in July or August.
Community Event
Alpha Genesis Community Development Corporation petitioned to have a Juneteenth BLM Community Public Art Event on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Cannery Way. They are requesting street closures during that time. Adrian Holmes, president of Alpha Genesis, said the event is extremely meaningful.
“It’s a powerful event. We invite everyone to come out, grab a paintbrush, a roll of tape, whatever and just be a part of the day. The conversations are powerful and it shows our children that our community comes together for them to hear them and support them,” Holmes said.
New City Manager
Tom Carroll was working his first day in his new position as city manager. He had good things to say about his first day.
“Today my first day was great, appropriately overwhelming, but exciting. I feel like I’ve fallen into a jar of honey, so it’s just wonderful to be here,” Carroll said.
The council meets in public forum at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month in the council chambers at 305 Gay Street in Cambridge.
