OXFORD — The Oxford Community Center recently unveiled its “Welcome Beacon” art sculpture garden.
Individuals and 16 organizations created more than 250 art tiles for the garden. The garden includes three benches, three sculpture towers and multiple art poles featuring locally designed and created tiles from B.A.A.M., Campbell’s Boatyards, The Chesapeake Center, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, Easton High School Art Honor Society, The Girls Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, Church of the Holy Trinity, John Wesley Preservation Society, Oxford Community Center Board of Trustees. its Afterschool Program, Oxford Garden Club, Oxford Museum, Temple B’nai Israel, Water’s United Methodists Church, YMCA –Take the Helm.
The project was supported by the Talbot County Arts Council with funds from Maryland State Arts Council and executive director Joan Levy was on site to receive an award of gratitude for supporting the project.
“Hearts and hands came together to express what ‘community’ means to them, said Liza Ledford, executive director of the Oxford Community Center.
The Center said the intent of the project was “to create a welcoming beacon at the entrance of Oxford, built together by people of all ages, from Oxford and neighboring communities to express a warm invitation to share community together. Our intent is to illuminate and celebrate our diverse world”.
The art installation will serve as an inviting, welcoming area for gathering or peaceful contemplation for all who visit the space. A sculpture garden for all time, the Center said.
Three organizations spoke of the importance of participating for them as a group and shared the impact felt by the participants. Deborah Short of B.A.A.M brought three gentlemen to tell their experience. Jennifer Villacorta from the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center and Emily Meintzer and Emma Thomas from The Chesapeake Center told of the matching mission the project provided emphasizing inclusion.
During the unveiling several community members were recognized. State Rep. Johnny Mautz presented partnership awards to the organizations in attendance.
The full art exhibit including the benches and towers with the multiple poles can be seen at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Road, Oxford, Maryland anytime.
