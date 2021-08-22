BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Soler homered, Touki Toussaint pitched effectively into the sixth inning, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-1 on Sunday, extending the Orioles’ losing streak to 18 games.
Baltimore’s skid is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City dropped 19 in a row in 2005. This was only the third time during this streak that the Orioles lost by two runs or fewer.
Adam Duvall added a two-run double for the Braves, who have won nine in a row and 16 of their last 18. Atlanta came into the day with a five-game lead over Philadelphia atop the NL East.
The Braves have also won a franchise-record 13 consecutive road games.
Toussaint (3-2) allowed a run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five. Atlanta used five relievers. Luke Jackson struck out the side in the eighth and Will Smith finished for his 28th save in 32 chances.
John Means (5-6) yielded three runs and four hits in six-plus innings.
Soler opened the scoring with one out in the fourth when his drive cleared the wall in left field for a solo homer. Duvall’s two-out double made it 3-0.
Ramón Urías hit an RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the inning for the only Baltimore run.
A light rain fell through much of the game, but there were no delays.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: 2B Jorge Mateo was shaken up after beating out an infield single in the seventh, but remained in the game. ... OF DJ Stewart (knee) returned after missing four games. He went 0 for 2 and was removed for a pinch-hitter in the sixth.
UP NEXT
The Braves return home for two games against the New York Yankees. Atlanta RHP Huascar Ynoa (4-2) starts Monday night against LHP Jordan Montgomery (4-5).
Baltimore has Monday off before hosting a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. The Orioles send RHP Spenser Watkins (2-5) to the mound Tuesday night against RHP Dylan Bundy (2-9), a first-round draft pick by Baltimore in 2011. He last pitched for the Orioles in 2019.
Rays 9, White Sox 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Backup catcher Francisco Mejía had a three-run double, five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and the Rays beat the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of AL division leaders.
Austin Meadows had three RBIs for Tampa Bay, which took the final two games of the series after the White Sox won the opener 7-5 in 11 innings. The Rays outscored Chicago 17-4 in the two wins.
The Rays loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth against Garrett Crochet. José Ruiz entered and gave up Mejía’s hit that made it 6-0.
Four Tampa Bay relievers followed Chris Archer, who departed with left hip tightness after allowing one hit over two innings. It was Archer’s first start since leaving a game April 10 against the New York Yankees with right forearm tightness.
Shawn Armstrong (1-0) replaced Archer and struck out four in two hitless innings. Adam Conley and Chris Mazza followed, and Josh Fleming gave up three hits over the final three innings to get his first major league save.
Chicago was 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position Sunday and 3-for-27 in the series.
Ruiz balked home a run before Meadows picked up his 88th RBI on a double that put the Rays ahead 8-0 in the seventh.
Tampa Bay has scored eight or more runs in 12 of its last 16 games.
Wander Franco had a run-scoring double and Meadows had an RBI single off Reynaldo López (2-1) as the Rays went up 3-0 in the third. López gave up three runs and six hits in four innings.
First baseman Ji-Man Choi left after scoring on Meadows’ first-inning single with left hamstring tightness.
Both teams had a key player out of the lineup.
The Rays announced before the game that slugger Nelson Cruz had been placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sat out his second consecutive game with leg fatigue and soreness. He could start in Monday night’s game at Toronto.
National League
Reds 3, Marlins 1
CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, helping Cincinnati beat Miami for a sweep of their four-game series.
Naquin’s leadoff shot extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He added his 18th homer in the eighth, making it 3-1 when he drove an 0-2 fastball from Anthony Bass into the seats in right-center.
Cincinnati won for the sixth time in eight games. It began the day in a tie with San Diego for the second NL wild card.
Miami wasted a sharp performance by Sandy Alcantara (7-11) in its seventh straight loss. Alcantara struck out a career-high 11 while working seven innings of two-run ball.
The game was tied at 1 when Mike Moustakas led off the fifth with a drive to right for his fifth homer, stopping an 0-for-26 slide, the longest of his career.
Gutierrez (9-4) allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked one. Lucas Sims got three outs before Michael Lorenzen pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.
TRAINERS ROOM
Reds: LHP Wade Miley’s leg appeared to be bothering him after he delivered a pitch Saturday. He stayed in the game. Manager David Bell said it doesn’t appear to be serious, but Miley is being checked out further.
UP NEXT
Marlins: After an off day, Miami opens a three-game series against visiting Washington on Tuesday. It sees the Reds again next weekend.
Reds: Following the first off day after 20 straight games, second-place Cincinnati starts a critical series Tuesday against NL Central-leading Milwaukee. Right-hander Tyler Mahle (10-4, 3.78 ERA) is expected to start the opener against right-hander Corbin Burnes (8-4, 2.13 ERA).
