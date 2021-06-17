EASTON — The Avalon Foundation is bringing back its Easton 4th of July Fireworks and Carnival after last year’s carnival was canceled because of the COVID-19.
The town of Easton and Mayor Robert Willey helped put on a fireworks display last year but the annual carnival was nixed because of the pandemic.
The community event will return for 2021 with COVID metrics improving and most government restrictions (including state mask mandates lifted).
Scott Milligan who runs the event for The Avalon is excited to see the event return. “We are so happy to be able to bring the carnival back. Yes there will be safety protocols and a few changes to the normal flow of the carnival, but it is back and we couldn’t be happier. It’s going to be the cleanest carnival ever,” said Mulligan, who also manages The Avalon’s Stoltz Listening Room in Easton.
The Avalon Foundation will work with Shaw’s Carnival to make sure all U.S. Centers for Disease Control safety regulations are followed and that those who attend will be safe and distanced where needed, said Milligan.
This year’s marquee sponsor is Fred Frederick — Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Additional Community Sponsors include the Town of Easton and Easton Utilities.
“We would really like to express our appreciation to Fred Frederick for their continued support. They really support the community every year at this event”, said Milligan.
The Easton carnival will run 10 days from June 26th to July 3rd and will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
On Independence Day, the carnival will open at 4 p.m. and run all the way through the fireworks show starting at dusk as usual. This year the musical entertainment starts at 7 p.m. and features local faves, Saved by Zero. The cover band has a focus on new wave and 1980s music including Blondie, The Cars, The Cure and The Fixx.
“We are taking music back to what feels like a simpler time this year,” said Milligan.
The location for the fireworks and carnival is behind Target, on the corner of MD Route 33 (St. Michael’s Road) and MD Route 322 (Easton Parkway). The rain date for the Fireworks show will be July 5th.
Easton’s Carnival & 4th of July Celebration was created in 1991 by a group of community minded patriots who wanted a way for their families to celebrate Independence Day in Easton and honor service members of the first Gulf War. In 2003, the Avalon Foundation partnered with the current organizers and took over management of the carnival and 4th of July events.
For more information on all things 4th of July you can email Scott Milligan at scott@avalonfoundation.org or call 410-822-0345.
