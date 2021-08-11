EASTON — The Avalon Theatre in Easton will require audience members, staff and performers to all be vaccinated and show vaccine cards at all indoor shows starting next month.
Al Bond, president and CEO of the Avalon Foundation (the theater’s parent organization), announced the vaccine mandate Wednesday. The Avalon joins Broadway theaters, regional venues such as the 9:30 Club in Washington and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia and a number of summer music festivals in requiring proof of COVID vaccines.
“Our reputation is worth more than a few tickets sold. The staff, audience, volunteers and performers — everyone has to be vaccinated. You have to have confidence that everyone is vaccinated,” Bond said. “The reality is simple, by providing an environment with 100% vaccination coverage, we will dramatically reduce the risk of spreading infection and can continue to responsibly program inside. The alternative is no indoor shows at all.”
Bond pointed to other music venues and theaters requiring vaccine with fears of the rise in cases and hospitalizations from coronavirus’ Delta variants.
“In the music business, everyone is doing it. The switch happened this week,” he said.
The Avalon will require proof of vaccination and a photo ID for indoor shows and could make additional changes in policies based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
“Today, I am announcing that beginning with the Monty Alexander show on September 4th — the next scheduled indoor performance — and continuing at least through the end of September, the Avalon Foundation will require proof of vaccination from all audience members, staff, volunteers and performers for all indoor performances. As you enter, you will be expected to show either your vaccination card and picture ID or the digital COVID-19 vaccination card available through the Talbot County Health Department for admission,” said Bond.
The Talbot County Health Department is working with Baltimore-based technology firm PinPoint US LLC to offer VaccineCheck – a program that creates free digital COVID-19 vaccination cards for local residents, regardless of where they were vaccinated.
The digital vaccine card is accessible via users smartphones accessing data through the state of Maryland’s immunization registry.
The Avalon Foundation could make additional changes with renewed mask mandates being implemented at other music venues as well as at Baltimore Ravens games after Baltimore reimposed citywide indoor mask requirements. New York City is requiring proof of vaccines for indoor dining, concerts and fitness centers. European countries such France, Italy and Greece are also implementing COVID vaccine passports programs to curb the virus’ spread and pressure the unvaccinated to get shots.
“We can change policies as restrictions change. We have no indoor masking requirement, but we will respond to new regulations. We are not speaking to the mask issue currently,” said Bond.
The Easton-based Avalon Foundation has also looked to the county health department and a board member who works in the medical field for guidance, Bond said.
“I am an arts administrator not an epidemiologist. The Health Department has been a great resource and we have a board member we can go to with specific requests,” he said.
The Stoltz Pavilion, which the Avalon opened in November to host outdoor shows — will stick to its socially distanced pod seating system. The main theater has a fresh air exchange HVAC system that detects carbon dioxide levels and moves the air accordingly.
For more information go to www.avalonfoundation.org. And for information about the digital vaccine card go to tchd@vaccinecheck.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.