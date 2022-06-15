EASTON — The Avalon Theater threw a three-story party to celebrate the 100th birthday of this venerable 1921 theater and community hub. The Avalon Foundation wanted to give back to all the people who have helped them through the years. From board members to electricians, everyone who has helped to keep the show going on was invited.
What better way to say thank you to the community than to throw a party?
The historic venue was built in 1921 for $100,000. In 1934, it was bought by the Schine Chain Theatres and renovated in 1934 with an Art Deco style. It almost fell into disrepair and reopened in 1985. In 1989 the town had the foresight to revive it as a downtown performing arts center. In 1992 it was purchased by the town of Easton. Now it is a nonprofit run by the the Avalon Foundation.
In some ways the Avalon has been about the power of storytelling. The town embraces it now because the story is always been community-centered. It has become our venue — and the theater looks great with new bathrooms downstairs and new carpet up and down the steps.
"People involved in the Avalon from all walks of life and across the decades came to celebrate this important milestone," said Al Bond, CEO and president of the Avalon Foundation.
Milestones take a huge amount of effort. So many different facets work to keep the theater alive: fundraising, talent relations, Mid-Shore Community Television, teaching kids to act and dance, live streaming major events like the Metropolitan Opera and ticket sales. Everyone has their part to play.
There were craft rum cocktails from Lyon distillery served up by Jaime Windon on the third floor. People spilled out onto the veranda to imbibe and chat. Piazza was brought in to make finger food like crab balls, shrimp and beef crostini. Some people started at the third floor and sample gustatory items all the way down to the wide array of wines on the ground floor.
There was jazz music by the Julie Parsons Project in the main theater where people could sip and sit and listen. The party of around 300 spilled out onto the street when the Navy Band Cruisers filled the space in front of the Tidewater Inn with their music. This was free because of donations from the Tidewater Inn, the Town of Easton, Total Home Performance and Talbot Arts. This portion of the night drew 700 people.
Cocktails, jazz, conversation and getting a little dressed up burnish this town's art scene and make it a lot more fun to live in. Seeing your neighbors and celebrating a great town landmark is something to savor. Imagine what kind of music they will be playing in another hundred years.
