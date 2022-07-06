After a seven-week delay, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) released the body-worn camera footage from the fatal police-involved shooting from May 4 in Essex.
The 14-minute video released on June 30 reveals the factors that led to the police killing of the Essex man identified as 39-year-old Ralph Picarello III.
Generally, the IID would release body-worn camera and dashboard camera footage within two weeks of an incident, but the release of the body camera footage in this particular incident was delayed “to ensure witness interviews were not compromised by their viewing of external evidence,” says a statement from the Attorney General’s Office.
On May 4 at approximately 4 p.m., officers with the Baltimore County Police Department (BCPD) responded to a home on the 900 block of Boundbrook Way for a report of a physical domestic disturbance, authorities said.
The 911 caller stated that a man inside the home was throwing items at a family member.
While officers were inside the home speaking to the man, he picked up two knives and a carving fork. Officers commanded Picarello to drop the items, to which he did not comply, subsequently moving quickly toward policemen with the knives.
One officer deployed his taser and two other officers — identified as officers D. Manning and E. Pellegrino — discharged their firearms, striking and killing Picarello, the video shows.
He was pronounced dead on scene, and no one else was injured during the encounter, officials confirmed.
IID continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting and advises anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the division at 410-576-7070 or IID@oag.state.md.us.
