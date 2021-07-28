ESSEX — An Essex man is behind bars on sex offense charges after two young children disclosed to their babysitter, then police that he had inappropriately touched them.
Jemal Kemal Faruki, 59, was ordered held without bail following his arrest last week amid an investigation stemming from the children’s disclosure to their babysitters, who in return told police.
Police initially responded to a babysitter’s residence in Dundalk on May 30, where they learned a 4-year-old girl had disclosed to her babysitter she had been touched by Faruki while he was living at her home, according to charging papers.
The children and their parents went to the Baltimore County Child Advocacy Center, charging papers say, where the girl described in detail the abuses that she said happened on multiple occasions, and the 5-year-old boy described a single incident.
Faruki allegedly told her “not to tell anyone” and “often g[a]ve her candy and treats,” but had “stopped giving her those things since she has told on him.”
The babysitters told investigators they became concerned when the girl “displayed behavior that mimicked masturbation and penetration.”
Faruki was arrested last week and charged with sexual abuse of a minor as well as a third- and fourth-degree sex offense and sexual abuse of a minor. At press time, he did not have an attorney listed in court records.
