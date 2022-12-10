David Plumer did a lot of teaching last season.
This season, Kent Island High’s girls’ head basketball coach plans to do a lot more coaching.
“You go through those years with high school where you ride the roller coaster up, and when you get up you can just coach,” Plumer said. “When you’re senior heavy and you lose them, then you’ve got to start over and teach again. I think we’re back at the point where the next couple years we’re going to just be coaching.”
Plumer and his staff coach a team that returns four starters from last season’s 15-7 cast that won 11 of its last 13 on the way to winning the Class 2A East Section II crown. Junior forward Lilli Dauses and senior center Allison Corbin, who both earned all-North Bayside first-team honors last season, return along with Alivia Hanesworth (Sr., G) and Caroline Cavanaugh (Jr., G). Freshman guard Lacey Dauses, Lilli’s younger sister, rounds out the starting five. Sophomores Abigail Staton (point guard) and Sydney Riska (power forward) will get serious minutes off the bench.
“We’re playing pretty good defensively right now,” said Plumer, whose team opened with lopsided victories over Wicomico and Easton. “I think it’s little jitters in the beginning here (offensively). But I think the offense should be fine by mid-year. We should be really really rolling by mid-year this year.”
Plumer knows defending North Bayside champion Queen Anne’s, should be the Bucs’ chief obstacle in pushing for their first division title since 2017, and thinks 2A rivals Easton and North Caroline could prove tough toward the end of the season. But Kent Island’s veteran head coach also knows he could potentially be looking at one of the best teams he’s ever had.
“I’ve had athletes, or basketball players, that were better individually than what we have now,” Plumer said. “But this team plays as a team. Maybe it’s not the most talented group I’ve ever had, but team-wise, they’re as good together as a team as any group we’ve ever coached.”
Plumer noted his team’s unselfish play sometimes results in a tendency to make the extra pass instead of taking an open shot. If that proves to be the Bucs’ biggest concern, they could be headed for a big season.
“We want to mimic (Bryon) Sofinowski and the football team,” Plumer said in reference to Kent Island going 12-2 and reaching the 2A state championship game this year. “We want to work hard. We want to make each other successful. So it’s going to be a really fun year regardless of how things turn out.”
Though Queen Anne’s still figures to be the Bucs’ stiffest challenge, Lions head coach Mike Kern is where Plumer was at the beginning of last season.
“We’re back in the teaching mode,” Kern said. “We only have eight right now that are healthy at practice. We have yet to have a solid week of practice where everybody’s there.”
The Lions graduated six from last season’s team that went 19-2 and won the North Bayside. Gone are the program’s career scoring leader and North player of the year Kendal Moxey — now at Chesapeake College — Ella Pinder and Asia Reed.
Senior guard Kendall Nagle is the lone returning starter and will be joined in the backcourt by sophomore RJ Ensor and senior Caitlyn Rath, who missed last season with an injury. Sophomore forward Lucy Taylor has impressed, especially on the glass, during Queen Anne’s 2-0 start. She will be joined by all-North second-team forward Baillie Pinder (Jr.) in either late December or after the holiday break. Kern also has Meg Taylor (Fr., G), Shannon Rath (Fr., F), Riley Klepper (So., G) and Sierra Lester (Sr., F) in his rotation.
“We’re very athletic,” Kern said. “We’re very strong defensively, but offense is going to be a slow process. But we’re going to get there.
Here’s a look at the rest of this season’s Mid-Shore teams.
* * *
Cambridge-SD
Head Coach: Shamya Johnson.
Who’s Where: Le’Asia Todd (So., C); Destiny Johnson (So., G); Donasty Cephas (Sr., G); Krystiana Gibbs (Sr., F); Kassidy Young (Jr., G/F); Tejanae Ballin (So., G/F); M’Kya Molock (Jr., F); Synia Cephas (Sr., G); Az’Eyera (So., F); Keyth Rodriguez (Jr., G).
Outlook: A member of the coaching staff for four years, Johnson takes over as head coach for Tierra Farrare, who stepped down after leading the Vikings to the Class 1A East Section II title last season.
“It’s a rebuild for us,” said Coach Johnson, who lost Jamya Pickett — moved to North Carolina — and Ramaya and Ranaya Kindred off last season’s 13-8 team that went 10-0 against 1A schools in the Bayside Conference.
An all-North first-team pick a season ago, Todd could again be among the top players in the conference and 1A East ranks, and will be the centerpiece for Johnson’s rebuild.
Colonel Richardson
Head Coach: Tom Corsey
Who’s Where: Sharese Thompson (Sr., PG); Eriana Wilinski (Sr., F); Ty Singletary (Jr., G); Tyla Dickerson (Jr., C); Anijah Hammond (So.,F); Jazz Jackson (Fr., C); Tybria Williams (So., G).
Outlook: The Colonels return the bulk of last season’s team that reached the second round of the 1A East Section I playoffs.
“The girls have their mind set on going further than last year,” said Corsey, whose team is off to a 2-0 start. “This year, if everything holds up and they have the confidence they’ve been having, they can go as far as they want to go.”
Singletary, an all-North second-team pick last season, and Thompson, who has averaged 21 points over two games this season, are part of a returning core that includes Wilinski and Hammond.
“Having them all back from last year they’ve pretty much all jelled together,” Corsey said. “There’s not too much teaching to do. They just know what to do now.”
Easton
Head Coach: Lesley Staehli
Who’s Where: Ty Moody (Sr. PG); Maya Hawkins-Bailey (Sr., G/C); CC Sama (Jr., G); Serenity Velez (Fr., G); Damiya Henry (Fr., F); Kate Adelman (Jr., G); Brooke Howard (Sr., G); Brooke Ensminger (Sr., G).
Outlook: The Warriors lost to Kent Island then Parkside, but Staehli thinks her team, if it “can trust the process” could be a tough draw toward the second half of the season and into the postseason.
Second-team all-North picks Rachel Lapp and Ashtyn Finney graduated, but Moody, a first-team choice at guard, is back. The Warriors are loaded with guards though, and that will be among the challenges for Staehli and her staff, which this season includes Andrea Kendall.
“We don’t have true four and fives, so we’re trying to transform some of our guards into forwards and centers,” Staehli said.
“We haven’t had time to learn from our mistakes yet in game-like action,” Staehli added. “But I think we’re growing.”
Kent County
Head Coach: Tyray Johnson.
Who’s Where: Love Jackson (Fr., F); Jaeda Hoxter (Jr., G); Kate Cannon (So., C); Aleysha Williams (So., G); Clemence Simeon (So., F); Diane Ardon (Sr., F).
Outlook: Johnson had just six players last season — five freshmen, one sophomore — in the first year of a rebuild that ended with just two wins, four players and the program being shut down toward the end of the regular season.
The Trojans have 11 on this season’s team, and have already notched a win, with Jackson scoring 21 points in Thursday’s 42-21 rout of Crisfield.
“I’m excited,” Johnson said. “The freshmen that I had last year came back and it’s just about getting them to fall in love with the game again.
North Caroline
Head Coach: Rick Weber
Who’s Where: Drey Nichols (Sr., G); Malaya Phillips (Jr., G); Salaya Garrison (Jr., F); Chloe Escoe (Jr., G); Ashley Lawrie (Jr., F); Jasiya Henry (So., C).
Outlook: The Bulldogs opened the season by losing to defending conference champion Queen Anne’s and defending South champ Stephen Decatur. In both games, North Caroline got behind early, trimmed its deficits to workable margins, but could not complete the comebacks.
“They came back and played very, very hard,” Weber said. “And I’ve got to give them credit because we’re young. Outside these juniors and sophomores, I’ve got one freshman that’s playing also. The future looks great for them. They’ve just got to learn to stay strong, stay focused and trust the process.
“We’ve got to get off to a good start,” Weber added. “We can’t get down 10, 12 points and expect we’re going to fight our way back all the time. It’s promising though.”
St. Michaels
Head Coach: Emma Brown
Who’s Where: Madison White (Jr., PG); Brooke Reilly (Jr., F); Abbie Kemp (Sr., C); Saddiyah Morton (Fr., F); Tess Weller (Fr., G).
Outlook: The Saints have lost their first two games, but Brown is full of optimism her team will push to improve.
“It’s definitely a rebuilding year,” Brown said. “They have a ton potential and we’re improving every day.”
Saints Peter & Paul
Head Coach: Katie Murphy
Who’s Where: Hattie Messick (Sr., G); Evelyn Murphy (Sr., G); Emily McDaniel (Sr., G/F); Sara Krocheski (Sr., F/C); Ashley Reinoehl (Sr. F); Katie Bryan (Sr., C/F); Morgan Quade (Jr., G/F); Samantha Murphy (So., G/F); Annie Albright (Fr., G); Avery McCall (Fr., F/C); Lucy Rankin (Fr., F).
Outlook: The Sabres reached the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championship last season, where they lost to Delmarva Christian, and have the talent to get there again.
“Hoping to make it to the championship again this year, and hopefully a different outcome,” Coach Murphy said.
After opening with three consecutive losses, Saints Peter & Paul routed Chapelgate Thursday, 48-14, with Messick and Quade each scoring 15.
“Everything is starting to come together,” Murphy said. “We’re building off of their camaraderie and teamwork that they already have.”
The Sabres will bid for a third straight ESIAC title, after having won the girls’ lacrosse crown in the spring and the field hockey championship this past season.
Editor’s Note: Information was not available on Gunston and North Dorchester at presstime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.