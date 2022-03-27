WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom scored the go-ahead goal and then added an assist on the night Washington celebrated his 1,000th career point, and the Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Saturday night.
Alex Ovechkin scored his team-leading 42nd goal on a third-period power play to give Washington breathing room after Backstrom’s sixth of the season put the Capitals in front for the first time just under seven minutes into the period.
Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals, who began the night 14 points ahead of Columbus for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Vitek Vanecek stopped 29 shots.
“We talked about the month of March,” said head coach Peter Laviolette after his team’s ninth win since it began. “There was obviously a couple of months, January and February, weren’t up to anybody’s standards. ... Month of March, sometimes you can just clear the deck, turn the page on a month and start a fresh month, and we did and it’s going in the right direction.”
Backstrom now sits at 1,006 points in a career spent entirely in Washington, after a game that began with his family and team officials joining him on the ice to recognize him passing the 1,000 threshold on March 9 in a loss at Edmonton.
“It was obviously a great night and fun night,” Backstrom said. “All emotional at the start and then play a game right after, but then obviously it finished the way me and the team wanted.”
Jack Hughes scored his 22nd goal and added his 30th assist, and Damon Severson and Jesper Bratt also scored for the last-place Devils, who missed a rare chance to secure a season-series victory over Washington. Nico Daws finished with 18 saves.
McMichael tied it 2-2 early in the third as the Capitals played on during a delayed penalty, one-timing a pass from Justin Schultz across the line from inside the crease.
Backstrom put Washington ahead when he found space inside the left faceoff circle and beat Daws through traffic to the top right corner.
Bratt scored his 22nd to pull New Jersey back within 4-3 inside the final minute.
“We gave a good effort to come back there in the third scoring that goal to make it 4-3 and then we had chances to tie it up,” Severson said. “But overall the game could’ve went either way, to be honest.”
APPLE AVALANCHE
Backstrom’s goal resulted in a 5-minute delay as fans threw commemorative, giveaway nerf apples onto the ice in celebration. The apples, which had to be swept and shoveled off the playing surface by players and team staff, read “Niky: 1,000 points” with Backstrom’s silhouette serving as the letter ‘I’.
“I was like, ‘This is amazing,’” Backstrom said of the celebration. “I mean, I didn’t score a hat trick, but it was fun that the crowd did it. It was hilarious, I think. And then all the players just keep shoveling. They needed some help. It was just an awesome experience.”
MR. 1,000
The Swedish-born Backstrom was honored pregame with a video tribute and several gifts from the Capitals in a red-carpet, on-ice ceremony. Joining him were his parents, brother, fiancee and three children as well as longtime teammates Ovechkin and Wilson.
Notes: Hughes has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in his last 25 games dating back to Jan. 19. ... Four of Severson’s 36 points this season have come in three games against Washington (two goals, two assists). ... Ovechkin’s goal eventually stood as the game-winner, tying him for second-most in NHL history with Gordie Howe at 121 for his career. ... Backstrom’s assist was the 742nd of his career, tying him with Denis Potvin for 45th on the NHL all-time list. ... Washington improved to 5-3-2 when playing the second game of a back-to-back set.
UP NEXT
Devils: Host Montreal on Sunday night.
Capitals: Host Carolina on Monday night.
Bruins 3, Islanders 2
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist in Boston’s three-goal second period and the Bruins beat the Islanders to improve to 14-2-1 in their last 17 games.
Boston captain Patrice Bergeron played in his 1,200th game. He became the 120th player in NHL history to reach that milestone. He returned to the lineup Saturday after missing the previous four games with an elbow infection.
Erik Haula and Jake DeBrusk each had a second-period goal after Craig Smith and Taylor Hall scored in the first for Boston. Linus Ullmark made 24 saves for Boston.
Brock Nelson scored his 30th of the season, and Anders Lee and Zach Parise each had a power-play score for the Islanders. The had had won four of five.
Semyon Varlamov stopped 38 shots for New York.
Lightning 2, Red Wings 1
DETROIT (AP) — Brayden Point scored on a power play at 2:28 of overtime and Tampa Bay beat Detroit to snap a three-game losing streak.
Point scored on a rebound of Steven Stamkos’ shot. Stamkos tied it on a power play with 4:38 left in regulation . Anthony Cirelli assisted on both goals.
Brian Elliott made 26 saves in his first start since March 12 and fifth since Dec. 31.
Oskar Sundqvist scored for Detroit, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 34 saves.
Flames 9, Oilers 5
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and two assists, Johnny Gaudreau set a career high with five assists and Calgary beat Edmonton.
Leon Draisaitl had a hat trick to lead Edmonton (36-25-5). Derick Brassard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers. Draisaitl shares the league lead in goals with Toronto’s Auston Matthews with 47.
Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund each scored twice for Calgary (40-17-8). Chris Tanev, Oliver Kylington and Dillon Dube added a goal apiece.
Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves for the Flames and improved to 31-12-7.
Mike Smith, in relief of Mikko Koskinen, stopped 22 of the 26 shots he faced. Koskinen allowed five goals on 12 shots.
Golden Knights 5, Blackhawks 4
LAS VEGAS (AP) —Evgenii Dadonov scored for Vegas at 2:05 of overtime after the Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period against Chicago.
Dadonov scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas’ roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause.
Down 3-0 after two period, Vegas got third-period goals form Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Logan Thompson stopped 30 shots for Vegas, allowing goals by Dominik Kubalik, Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat.
The game marked the return of two-time Stanley Cup champion Alec Martinez for Vegas. He suffered a severe facial laceration on Nov. 11 and missed 53 games.
Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 2
MONTREAL (AP) — Paul Byron broke a tie with 2:28 left, Jake Allen made 49 saves and Montreal beat Toronto.
David Savard scored in consecutive games, Cole Caufield added a goal and Christian Dvorak had an empty-netter. Savard and Byron each had an assist and Nick Suzuki had two.
Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored for Toronto and Mitch Marner had two assists. Erik Kallgren made 14 saves.
Matthews opened the scoring 36 seconds into the game with his 47th goal, matching his career high set in 2019-20. Later Saturday, Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl had a hat trick in the Oilers’ 9-5 loss at Calgary to tie Matthews for the NHL goals lead.
