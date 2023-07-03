Churchill Downs Baffert Ban Horse Racing

Churchill Downs added another year to trainer Bob Baffert’s suspension on Monday.

Churchill Downs is extending Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert’s suspension through 2024, keeping the two-time Triple Crown winner from entering horses in the Kentucky Derby and other races for an additional year.

  

