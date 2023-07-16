Bair named VP of philanthropy for UM Memorial Hospital Foundation

EASTON — Rebecca Bair, certified fundraising executive, has been named vice president, philanthropy, for UM Memorial Hospital Foundation.
UM Memorial Hospital Foundation raises funds to advance health care programs and services at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, UM Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown, the Cancer Center at UM SRH and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center. Bair joined the UM SRH leadership team after serving three years as associate vice president, Development, at Memorial Hermann Foundation in Houston,Texas, where she led a fundraising team that generated over $15 million annually, while personally raising $7 million in her first two years.
Bair also held leadership positions in fundraising for educational and health care organizations including Stony Brook University and Medical Center in Stony Brook, N.Y.; Banner Health in Phoenix, Ariz.; Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Foundation in Prescott, Ariz.; and Catholic Healthcare West- Shared Business Services, in Phoenix, Ariz.
Bair’s significant career achievements include managing a campaign that successfully raised more than $70 million for the State University of New York Stony Brook College of Arts and Sciences, raising almost $4 million in 2013 for Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law and leading and managing numerous successful annual, capital and planned giving campaigns.
Bair holds multiple academic degrees including a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Maryland College Park, a Master of Science in Human Relations and Training and Development from University of Oklahoma and a Doctorate of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.
“We are indeed fortunate to have Rebecca Bair taking the reins of our Memorial Hospital Foundation,” said Ken Kozel, president and Chief Executive Officer, UM SRH. “In the course of her 25-year career in philanthropy, she has led fundraising teams at multiple organizations in successfully securing more than $100 million in financial support. As we look forward to the next phase in the advancement of UM Shore Regional Health, Rebecca’s considerable talent, expertise and energy will be a valuable asset.”
