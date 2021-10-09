Postseason Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Friday, Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6

Sunday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 11-9), 4:07 p.m. (MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)

Houston 2, Chicago 0

Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4

Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Chicago (Cease 13-7), 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, 3:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

National League

San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0

Friday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0

Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles (Urias 20-3) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 9:37 p.m. (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 1:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)

