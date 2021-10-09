Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest headlines delivered to your inbox in a Morning Edition at 7 a.m. and an Afternoon Update at 3:30 p.m.
Notifications that Special Sections have been uploaded to StarDem.com
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Postseason Baseball Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 1
Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0
Friday, Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6
Sunday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 11-9), 4:07 p.m. (MLB)
x-Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)
Houston 2, Chicago 0
Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1
Friday, Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4
Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Chicago (Cease 13-7), 8:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, 3:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)
National League
San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0
Friday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0
Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles (Urias 20-3) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 9:07 p.m. (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 9:37 p.m. (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:07 p.m. (TBS)
Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 1
Friday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1
Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 1:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5:07 p.m. (TBS)
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.