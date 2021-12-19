SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Standing at the free-throw line, Bradley Beal told Rudy Gobert he was going to dunk on him even after the big Frenchman had blocked two of his shots in the first half.
Gobert laughed.
But Beal got his dunk and the last laugh. He scored a season-high 37 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a late 3-pointer to help the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 109-103 on Saturday night.
With Washington up 105-103, the Wizards’ Raul Neto won a jump ball with Donovan Mitchell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to play.
“When Raul won the jump ball and I got it, all I heard from my bench was ‘butter’, which means it’s late in the clock. I just turned around, got separation and made it,” Caldwell-Pope said.
Neto had 15 points and a career-high seven rebounds, and Caldwell-Pope finished with 13 points to help the Wizards snap a four-game losing streak.
“It was big. We really needed this win. We’ve been on a slippery slope,” Caldwell-Pope said.
Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Bojan Bogdanovic had 18 points and Rudy Gobert added 11 points, 19 rebounds and a season-high six blocks for Utah. The Jazz have lost on consecutive nights after winning eight straight.
“We just made it tough on ourselves. We got in some isolation, got stagnant a little bit,” Mitchell said.
The Jazz played without Mike Conley and often looked dysfunctional on offense without their point guard.
“Mike always tries to make all the guys better all the time, so obviously it’s always a little harder for everybody when he’s not out there,” Gobert said regarding Utah’s 0-3 record when Conley doesn’t play.
In a game devoid of much emotion most of the way, Mitchell bullied Neto on the block and scored late in the third quarter. The basket moved the Jazz in front for the first time in the second half, 73-72. Then he flexed and urged the crowd on.
After a timeout, Beal drove the lane, dunked on Gobert and celebrated all the way down the court. Things got more intense from there.
“For me, I know that when I’m aggressive and putting pressure on the defense. It opens up everything, makes getting guys shots easier,” Beal said. “I’m a scorer.”
KEEP’ EM GUESSING
Deni Avdija scored 11 points, marking the first time he has scored in double figures in three straight games. But his presence was most impactful on the defensive end as he hounded Jordan Clarkson and Mitchell.
“I just know the tendencies and I have learned their game. I just take pride. I take the challenge. I’m not backing off. I’m not scared of anybody,” Avdija said.
Mitchell and the Jazz got off to a fast start and led by 11 early but the Wizards changed their defensive strategy in crunch time.
“You got to mix up coverages. You can’t be on a steady diet of just running the same defense because eventually they’re picking it apart so we were able to switch, able to drop, able to man up,” Avdija said.
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. wanted to keep the Jazz guessing.
“Everyone had a crack at Donovan — Danny, Brad, Pope — and he had a heck of a game but we changed looks just to keep him out of the comfort zone, keep him from seeing a lot of daylight or space,” Unseld said.
TIP-INS
Wizards: In the third quarter, Beal fell awkwardly and stayed on the floor for a minute or so, holding his leg at the knee. After a timeout, he was back on the court and got an assist on the next play. … Even as Gobert piled up the blocks, the Wizards were determined to get to the basket and outscored the Jazz 54-30 in the paint. … Washington, which led 84-80 going into the final period, is 12-1 this season when leading after three quarters.
Jazz: The Jazz had 16 turnovers that led to 18 Washington points. … Utah shot 7-for-14 from the line in the fourth quarter. … Clarkson made one of his 10 3-point attempts. … The Jazz made only one of their final six field goal attempts.
Celtics 114
Knicks 107
BOSTON (AP) — Josh Richardson scored a season-high 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 25 and Boston beat New York with each team missing six players because of COVID-19 protocols.
Jaylen Brown added 23 points for Boston. After blowing a 15-point halftime lead, the Celtics won for just the second time in their last six games.
“Being off mentally for five days was obviously good for me,” said Richardson, who was also on COVID protocol this month. “I was pushing myself when I was out. I was thankful to get those negative tests quickly and come back.”
Evan Fournier, who played with Boston last season, led the Knicks, matching his season-high with 32 points.
. New York has lost five of six.
Kemba Walker, who played for Boston the last two seasons, started for the Knicks and scored a season-high 29 points before fouling out. He was benched after starting New York’s first 18 games and didn’t play in the last 10. Julius Randle added 20 points and seven rebounds.
“If I’m not starting, I ain’t playing,” Walker said about his lack of time on the court. “It is what it is. I’m here for my team, I’m here for my teammates. That’s what I’m here for.”
Asked if he wants to stay in New York, he said: “I want to play. I don’t know. It is what it is. .I do feel like I have a lot to give, still.
Richardson’s 3-pointer early in the final quarter gave Boston the lead for good, 91-89. The Celtics made it 104-97 on Tatum’s 3-point play with 5:35 to play.
“He played well. That’s what he’s supposed to do,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Walker. “He’s a pro. Great character. Played well.”
The Knicks kept it a two-possession game until Robert Williams III had a dunk, making it 109-102 with 3:14 left. Richardson’s 3 from the left corner sealed it with 32.6 seconds left.
Trailing by 15 at halftime, the Knicks opened the third with a 23-5 run, and took their first lead of the night on Walker’s 3 from the right wing. They led 88-86 entering the fourth.
“We just had a little lapse there and picked it up where we left off in the first half,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “A few mistakes there, but overall three great quarters of defense.”
Boston starting center Al Horford and forward Grant Williams were sidelined due to health and safety protocols along with four other teammates. Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett are in protocol with four other Knicks.
The Celtics, who had little resistance from the Knicks’ defense in the opening half, led by 14 after one and pushed it to 62-47 at halftime.
TIP-INS
Knicks: G Derrick Rose was sidelined with a right ankle injury he sustained in the last game. … Randle, their leading scorer at 19.6 per game, was scoreless in 10 minutes in the opening quarter. His initial basket came on a 3 midway into the second. … They had a 41-point third quarter. … Fournier played 16 games with the Celtics last season after coming over in a trade from Orlando.
Celtics: G Dennis Schroder was sidelined with a non-COVID-19 illness. … G Romeo Langford was also sidelined with neck pain from a hard foul from Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins in Friday’s loss. Udoka said he was checked and didn’t have a concussion … Signed Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract. The 26-year-old forward played with four NBA teams and was with Texas Legends in the G League.
OTHERS SIDELINED
Boston’s Sam Hauser was placed in protocol Friday, forwards Jabari Parker and Juancho Hernangomez landed in earlier in the week, and Brodric Thomas went in on Saturday.
New York’s Obi Toppin, Kevin Knox and Quentin Grimes are in protocol. Barrett, Toppin and Grimes all missed Thursday’s win over Houston. Miles McBride went in on Saturday.
MIXED VIEWS
Walker was greeted with a mixture of boos and cheers during pregame introductions. There was a spattering of cheers when he nailed his first basket — a 3-pointer — early in the opening quarter and when he scored throughout.
UP NEXT
Knicks: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.
Celtics: Host Philadelphia on Monday night.
