Tennessee Georgia Football

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws from the pocket during the Saturday’s first half against Tennessee.

 AP PHOTO

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and No. 1 Georgia shut down No. 2 Tennessee’s high-powered offense, dominating the Volunteers 27-13 on Saturday in an SEC showdown of the nation’s top-ranked teams.

