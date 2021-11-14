HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Chloe Bibby scored 19 points, Ashley Owusu added 14 and Angela Reese had 12 points and matched her career high with 14 rebounds as No. 4 Maryland beat James Madison 81-45 on Sunday.
The Terrapins (3-0) led throughout, racing to a 29-10 lead after the first quarter. They shot 12 for 16 from the field, with Owusu scoring 10.
Maryland, which played without star junior guard Diamond Miller for the third straight game because of a sore right knee, suffered another key loss early in the third quarter when Owusu had to be helped off the court after she injured her left foot.
Even without Owusu, the Terps dominated James Madison (1-1), holding the Dukes scoreless for more than four minutes late in the third quarter and scoring 12 straight points. They led 68-36 after three.
Kiki Jefferson, who had a career-high 31 points in JMU’s opening win against Virginia, led the Dukes with 16 points.
James Madison missed its eight 3-point attempts in the first half and was 1 for 18 in the game.
BIG PICTURE
Maryland: Without Reese having another big game, the Terrapins had no trouble with James Madison. After two more games against unranked opponents this week, Maryland faces three difficult teams: No. 7 Baylor, No. 5 North Carolina State and defending national champion, No. 3 Stanford.
James Madison: The Dukes failed to follow up after its impressive season-opening win against Virginia. They were never in this game and need a much better performance against Liberty on Thursday.
UP NEXT
Maryland: Hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
James Madison: Visits Liberty on Thursday.
N.C. State 85
Florida 52
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 18 points, Kia Crutchfield had 17 and No. 5 North Carolina State routed Florida.
The Wolfpack (2-1) closed the first quarter on a 19-3 run for a 29-15 edge and kept pulling away.
N.C. State coach Wes Moore earned his 750th career victory. Now in his ninth season with the Wolfpack, he’s 750-235 with previous stops at Maryville College, Francis Marion and Chattanooga.
Kayla Jones scored 10 points for N.C. State, which connected on 11 of 18 attempts from 3-point range. Crutchfield was 4 for 4 from long range.
Kiara Smith scored 16 points and Nina Rickards had 12 points for Florida (1-2), which made only 32.2% of its shots from the field.
Cunane grabbed 12 rebounds as part of the Wolfpack’s 41-30 advantage on the boards.
Crutchfield scored 10 points in the first quarter. N.C. State hit six 3-point baskets in the first half, including on both of its last two possessions for a 48-27 lead.
BIG PICTURE
Florida: The Gators have had issues on the defensive end. Two days after yielding 37 first-quarter points in a loss to Towson, they didn’t have much luck containing N.C. State. After Towson connected from 3-point range 12 times, it was the interior work that was the trouble at times Sunday with the Wolfpack posting 38 points in the lane.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack seems fully recovered from the season-opening loss to No. 1 South Carolina. After scoring just 57 points in that game, N.C. State tallied 90 against Wofford and then Sunday’s output. The Wolfpack has passed the halfway mark of a five-game homestand to begin the season, so there has been time to sort through any glitches.
UP NEXT:
Florida: Stays in Raleigh for Monday’s game vs. Wofford
N.C. State: Home Monday night vs. Towson.
UConn 95,Arkansas 80
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers started off her sophomore season with a career day.
The reigning AP Player of the Year scored a career-high 34 points, making 15 of her 19 field goal attempts, and No. 2 UConn beat Arkansas.
“When you go 15 for 19 that’s a pretty good night,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “There isn’t any place on the floor she can’t play. There isn’t any place she’s not comfortable. There isn’t any situation she finds herself in where she doesn’t know what to do next.”
Bueckers made 10 of her 11 shots in the second half against the Razorbacks on a dazzling display of layups and mid-range jumpers to keep UConn’s lead in double digits.
“I just took what the defense was giving me,” Bueckers said. “My teammates got me open and passed the ball really well. I read what the game needed. I felt like my shot was going in. I felt good. It was just rhythm.”
Christyn Williams added 18 points and Evina Westbrook had 15 for the Huskies in their season opener. They avenged the only regular-season loss the team had last year when UConn fell to the then-No. 19 Razorbacks 90-87 in Fayetteville.
UConn (1-0) raced out to a 17-2 lead behind Westbrook and Williams. Arkansas (2-1) missed eight of its first nine shots before finally getting going offensively on a three-point play by Sasha Goforth that ended a 12-0 run by the Huskies.
Arkansas cut its deficit to 26-23 early in the second quarter before Bueckers broke loose.
“The second quarter we made a concerted effort to get her more involved,” Auriemma said. “The more she got involved, the more we kept looking for her. It kind of snowballed from there. She’s pretty good, right.”
wwe just don’t want to forget that she’s pretty good and should try to get her involved more often.”
Bueckers, who scored 32 points against St. John’s in her sensational freshman season, took just one shot in the first quarter, but scored 12 points in the second as UConn went up 49-39 at the half.
“They are one of the best teams in the country and they have one of the best — if not the best player — in the country and she showed that,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said.
UConn scored the first seven points of the third quarter to put the game away, including a 3-pointer by Aaliyah Edwards, the first of her career.
Amber Ramirez scored 20 points and Goforth added 17 to lead Arkansas.
“We can’t let a team shoot 57%,” Neighbors said. “We learned a lot about our team and there are things we can go back to work and fix.”
MAKING HER DEBUT
Azzi Fudd, who was the No. 1 recruit coming out of high school last year, had seven in her first game for the Huskies. She made her first basket, scoring on a fastbreak with 6:40 left in the second quarter.
“She looked a little too passive and too tentative,” Auriemma said of his prized freshman. “Azzi will score more points.”
TIP-INS
UConn was missing Aubrey Griffin (high ankle ankle) and Saylor Poffenbarger (shin splints). ... New Huskies football coach Jim Mora was in attendance and addressed the crowd at the first media timeout of the second quarter. ... This was UConn’s first game at the XL Center in 622 days. The team played all its home games on campus last season without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: The Razorbacks are rebuilding after losing Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum to the WNBA.
UConn: The Huskies will face early tests with a trip to the Bahamas, where they could play No. 1 South Carolina in the finals of the tournament.
UP NEXT
Arkansas: The Razorbacks are off until Friday when they visit instate rival Arkansas State.
UConn: The Huskies head to the Bahamas, where they will play in the Battle 4 Atlantis next weekend. UConn will face Minnesota on Saturday in the opening round.
Ohio St. 86, Norfolk St. 48
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova tied her career high, scoring 19 points to pace the Ohio State women, tied at No. 17 in the rankings, to arout of Norfolk State.
Eleven of 12 Buckeyes scored, with Taylor Mikesell coming off the bench to drain four 3-pointers and add 12 points. Jacy Sheldon missed her only shot from the floor, a 3, but added 10 points on a perfect 10-of-10 at the foul line. Ohio State (2-0) was 22 of 28 at the line.
Ohio State jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the game was a minute old, pushed it to 9-0 before Norfolk State scored, and led 25-7 by the end of the first quarter. The Buckeyes led by 32, 47-15, by halftime and by as many as 42 before the end.
The Buckeyes wound up shooting 47% from the floor (28 of 59) while holding Norfolk State to 29% shooting (18 of 62).
Ohio State had 17 assists, with seven players getting at least two, and dominated the glass, 47-30.
Janay Turner and Tatiana Jones paced the Spartans (2-1) with 11 points apiece.
