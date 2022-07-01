HURLOCK — Bill Windsor of Hurlock is campaigning for Dorchester County Clerk of Circuit Court. He says he is running because he is highly qualified for the post. “After being in the military for 32 years in the Marine Corp, the Air Force and the Maryland Army National Guard, I feel I’m qualified. I am retired and would like to give back to the county. It’s the largest county in the state of Maryland. I enjoy this county a lot. It’s very versatile from marsh land to high land,” said Windsor.
According to Windsor, the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s main duty is handling deeds. “The Clerk of the Court’s basic responsibility is to take care of all of the deeds and making sure that they’re filed correctly, even though they’re not kept in the courthouse like they used to be because now they’re all done on the cloud and all that sort of thing,” said Windsor.
Windsor said Clerk of the Circuit Court also makes sure the paperwork in court goes to the right places. “Clerk of the Court also ensures that judges and attorneys or whomever get the right paperwork for the trials and things of this nature. They swear people in and there’s many of facets to the job. Those are just the major ones.”
With an extensive background and decades in the military, Windsor says he is well prepared to be Dorchester County’s Clerk of the Circuit Court. “With my military background, I have had an opportunity to become very multitasking in relation to being a company commander for over four years. I was enlisted and I was an officer for 32 and a half years so it gave me an opportunity to understand what it takes at the ground level to do a job. At the same token, being an officer, you have an opportunity to lead and make command decisions. By knowing what it takes to do a job, it makes you more versatile, to understand how the job really gets done.”
Bill Windsor says he is running for Clerk of the Circuit Court for Dorchester county because he wants to make a difference. “I’m coming to a point in my life where I’d like to do something while I’ve still got an opportunity, got the energy, got the stamina to do what I can do to give back to this county and hopefully enhance it or increase it but I’m only a part of that because the employees who work there also are very knowledgeable in the job and responsibilities that they have. They’ll be teaching me things that I may not know. But, between us all, we will be a team and try to do a good job for the county and the people who live there.”
Windsor discusses his affection for Dorchester County and living in Hurlock. “After living around the world in several places, when I come home, nothing’s better than coming to the eastern shore. We’re a small group of people, as far as the rest of the world is concerned, but at the same token everybody knows a lot of people and this is the kind of county that everybody helps everybody out and you can help your neighbor.”
Windsor said he enjoys the campaign trail. “I would like to say that I would like to have an opportunity to do what I can for the county and enhance it as much as I can. At the same token, I bring a lot of knowledge, experience and exposure not only with the military but owning a private business for such a long time. They say as a rule of thumb, if you can stay in business for five years it’s a success and I’ve had mine for about 20 or 21 years.”
