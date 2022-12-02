U.S. soldier from the 2nd Infantry Division wearing a gas mask and anti-chemical gear participates during a joint military drill between U.S. and South Korea for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear detection and response capabilities at a U.S. military base.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Three Maryland lawmakers want the state to continue to be home to the lead U.S. bioweapons and bioterrorism defense laboratory.
U.S. Sens. Ben. Cardin, Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. David Trone, all Maryland Democrats, have introduced a federal measure continuing operations of the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center (NBACC) at Fort Detrick. The U.S. Army Base is located in Frederick and has also previously home to the Pentagon’s bioweapons programs.
The Maryland bio defense lab was established in 2004 and supports FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The NBACC was also part of U.S. COVID-19 pandemic research and federal response efforts.
The Marylanders' legislation would designate the NBACC as the “lead federal facility dedicated to defending the United States against biological threats,” The Fort Detrick center also includes the National Bioforensic Analysis Center, which conducts technical analyses in support of federal police investigations; and the National Biological Threat Characterization Center, which “conducts experiments and studies to better understand biological vulnerabilities and hazards,” according to a release from the Maryland Democrats.
“The biological and chemical threats to our nation continue to grow, from both natural and man-made sources,” Cardin said in a statement. “The men and women of NBACC show time and again that they are the best in their field, protecting our national security and keeping the American people safe from harm. As threats evolve, securing the long-term future of NBACC will ensure that our nation’s response can stay ahead.”
Van Hollen said the center helps protect the U.S. against biological threats and potential attacks.
Fort Detrick served as the U.S. military’s prime biowarfare center from 1943 to 1969 when bioweapons program were officially discontinued. It has remained the top biodefense lab since then.
