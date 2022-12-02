APTOPIX South Korea Koreas Clash

U.S. soldier from the 2nd Infantry Division wearing a gas mask and anti-chemical gear participates during a joint military drill between U.S. and South Korea for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear detection and response capabilities at a U.S. military base.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

 Lee Jin-man

Three Maryland lawmakers want the state to continue to be home to the lead U.S. bioweapons and bioterrorism defense laboratory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.