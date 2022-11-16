Taking time to be still in our crazy world of hectic schedules might seem like an impossible task most of the time. But one thing that life has taught me is that it is absolutely necessary to take time to be still for the benefit of our physical and mental health, but especially for our spiritual health. The frantic rush that we maintain most of the time leads to exhaustion and other issues for us. But when we take time to be still, we benefit greatly from those moments.
Psalm 46:10 begins by reminding us that “God is our refuge,” that “He is our help in trouble,” and because of that, we do not have to live in fear. The world we live in is plagued by trouble and fear but that doesn’t mean that we have to succumb to that in our own lives.
This Psalm goes on to say that it doesn’t matter what happens in this life, as a child of God, there is no cause to live in fear. That is why when you get to verse 10, the Psalmist is telling us to stop, take a breath, and remember who God is.
The last verse of this Psalm points out that God is with us and then closes with the reminder that He is our refuge. So for the health of our lives in every aspect, take time each day to remember who God is and to spend time learning from Him through reading His Word and praying.
No matter what we are facing each day, we can take refuge in God. We just have to be intentional to take time to stop and be still long enough to remember who He is and what He provides for us. When we do that, we will find ourselves refreshed and ready to follow His lead every day.
