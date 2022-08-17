This gardening season was off to a slow start but once Mother Nature got in gear the gardens perked up and produce became plentiful. The typical country scene: the men sat at the local coffee hangout talking about how it could be “a bad year for farmers,” and the wife was at home counting leftover canned goods from last year and hoping for a great growing year.

