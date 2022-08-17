This gardening season was off to a slow start but once Mother Nature got in gear the gardens perked up and produce became plentiful. The typical country scene: the men sat at the local coffee hangout talking about how it could be “a bad year for farmers,” and the wife was at home counting leftover canned goods from last year and hoping for a great growing year.
Mom had a “canning closet” located under the stairway with shelves where our canned goods were stored. This closet was located next to the living room, and my job was to wipe down the shelves and count the number of leftover jars of each jelly, jam, relish, pickle, tomato, beets and whatever else was stored. As the current year’s fresh canned goods were brought to the closet, I would place the new jars in the back and the older ones in front, so last year’s would be eaten first.
This food closet got me in trouble one time, but I still must laugh about it — even if I laugh alone. What an appropriate time of the year to tell this story! Mom always canned lots of cucumbers, pickles and tomatoes each year. The tomatoes were used many ways but probably for soups and stewed tomatoes the most. Several times each winter we had to check the tomatoes to make sure “the lids were not swollen” and ready to explode.” What a mess that would be! This closet sat across the floor from the living room and under the stairwell.
Picture this scene — my sister upstairs getting dressed for her date, who was sitting in the living room. Parents were in town so I sat in the living room just chatting with him as any 11-year-old would. Suddenly two jars of tomatoes started popping and exploding — date jumped up and said, “what’s that?” and I said, “brother Ollie is trying out his gun in that closet but it’s okay he is only 8.” Future husband goes out and gets in his 1956 Chevy where he remains until sister finally comes down. First, she wanted to know where he was and second what had I done! They were married over 50 years, and he was one of the sweetest men I ever knew.
Before adding recipes today, I would like to end my childhood memories with this statement. This column is dedicated to my late “partner in crime,” my awesome brother, Staff Sgt. Ollie L. Hitchens Jr. whose birthday was Aug. 15; he would have been 75. He served his country in the United States Army, retiring after 20 plus years, serving three tours of duty in Vietnam. What memories, brother!
CUCUMBER SALAD
1 to 2 large cucumbers or 4 to 5 smaller cucumbers, 1 to 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, 1 to 2 tablespoons basil, 2 to 3 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar, salt and pepper to taste. If using thick-skinned cucumbers, peel them. Seed them if they are very seedy. Quarter the cucumbers lengthwise, then slice crosswise. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and toss to coat. You can serve this immediately or make ahead and chill.
CUCUMBER PARTY
SANDWICHES
2 English cucumbers peeled and thinly sliced, 1/2 teaspoon salt, plus more as needed, 40 slices white bread such as Pepperidge Farm Very Thin White, 2 sticks (8 ounces) unsalted butter or cream cheese, softened at room temperature, 1/2 teaspoon ground white or black pepper. Set bread slices on a cutting board and spread one side of each slice generously with butter or cream cheese. You will need about 1-2 teaspoons per slice depending on the size of your bread slices. Overlapping them to cover the bread, lay the cucumbers on half of the bread slices. If the cucumbers are very thin, make 2 layers, if thick, make one. The cucumber filling should be about 1/4-inch thick. Sprinkle the cucumber slices with pepper. If you like, top the cucumbers with one of the optional ingredients. Top with a second slice of bread. Pressing down firmly, cut the crusts off, and then cut into rectangles, triangles, or quarters.
CUCUMBER PEACH SALAD
One (12 to 14-inch) cucumber, cut into 1-inch chunks, 2 fresh peaches, cut into 1-inch chunks, 2 tablespoons avocado oil or olive oil, 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar, zest of 1 lime, 1 tablespoon honey, 4 large fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish, 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt (or to taste), 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Add the chopped peaches and cucumbers to a large bowl. In the bowl or a mini food processor or blender, combine the oil, vinegar, lime zest and juice, honey, basil, salt and pepper. Pulse until the basil is finely chopped and the vinaigrette is completely emulsified. Pour the vinaigrette over the peach and cucumber mixture. Stir to coat evenly. Transfer to a serving platter, garnish with torn basil leaves and serve immediately.
PINEAPPLE CUCUMBER
JELLO SALAD
One (6-ounce) package Jell-O lime gelatin, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 cups hot water, 2 cups cold water, 1 1/2 cups cucumbers, peeled and diced, 3 tablespoons horseradish or more if you want it spicier, 1/2 teaspoon grated onion, 2 tablespoons vinegar, 1 1/2 cups diced or crushed drained canned pineapple (you cannot use fresh pineapple as the fresh pineapple will keep the gelatin from bonding).
In a bowl, dissolve lime Jello and salt in 2 cups of hot water (don’t use boiling water, just regular hot water). Add 2 cups of cold water. Chill until slightly thickened — the consistency of egg whites, about 30 minutes. In a separate bowl mix cucumber, horseradish, grated onion, and vinegar. Fold pineapple and cucumber mixture into jello. Pour into a Jello mold and chill for several hours (about 6) until gelatin sets. To remove Jello from its mold, fill up a basin half-way with hot water. Lower the Jello mold into the hot water, metal side down, until the water comes up almost to the edge of the mold. Keep it there for 5 seconds and remove. Place a plate on top of the jello mold and turn upside down. The jello salad should just slide out.
ROASTED ZUCCHINI
1 pound zucchini, each cut in half across the middle, then each half quartered lengthwise, 1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic clove, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, or 1 teaspoon of fresh chopped thyme, freshly ground black pepper. Preheat oven to 450°F. Make sure there is a rack in the top third of the oven. Place the zucchini and garlic in a bowl and toss with olive oil. Spread the zucchini out onto a foil or silicone-lined sheet pan, skin side down. Sprinkle with salt (1/4 to 1/2 a teaspoon). Roast the zucchini at 450°F for 8 to 15 minutes, or until it begins to brown. Once the zucchini has started to brown at the edges, remove it from the oven and place the zucchini in a bowl. Gently mix in the herbs and salt and pepper to taste.
ZUCCHINI BREAD
Cooking spray or butter, for greasing the pans, 1 pound zucchini (about 2 medium), 3 cups all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 2 teaspoons freshly grated lemon zest, 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 large eggs, 1 cup granulated sugar, 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 3/4 cup olive oil or canola oil, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Optional mix-ins: 1 cup chopped nuts, 1 cup raisins, or 1 cup chocolate chips. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 350ºF. Coat 2 (8x4-inch) loaf pans with cooking spray or butter. Trim the stem and root-end from the zucchinis and grate them on the large holes of a box grater. You should end up with about 3 cups of shredded zucchini.
Place the zucchini in a clean kitchen towel, gather up the sides and squeeze to press out as much moisture from the zucchini as possible. Place the flour, baking powder, lemon zest, nutmeg, and salt in a large bowl and whisk to combine; set aside. Place the eggs, sugars, olive oil, and vanilla in a medium bowl and whisk to combine. Add the zucchini and any mix-ins (nuts, raisins, chocolate chips) to the flour mixture. Pour the liquids over top. Gently stir and fold just until no more dry flour is visible. Divide the batter between the prepared pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. The finished loaves should have a golden-brown crust and feel springy if you give the top a little pat. Let them cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn them out onto a wire rack to cool completely.
SOUTHERN SQUASH
CASSEROLE
2 tablespoons butter, divided, 4 small yellow squash sliced, 1 small onion diced, 1 red bell pepper diced, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper, 2 eggs, 1 cup grated cheddar cheese, ¼ cup sour cream, ¼ cup mayonnaise, ¾ cup crushed butter crackers (I use Ritz crackers). Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray an 8-inch or 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add squash, onion, and bell pepper to the skillet, cooking and stirring for about 10 minutes (or until vegetables are tender). Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise. Stir the egg mixture into the squash mixture.
Transfer the squash mixture into the prepared baking dish. In a separate bowl, combine crushed crackers with remaining 1 tablespoon of melted butter. Sprinkle buttered cracker crumbs over the top of the casserole. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the casserole is set and the topping is golden brown.
SUMMER SQUASH
TOMATO GRATIN
2 yellow squash, sliced into coins, 2 large or 3 medium heirloom tomatoes sliced, 2 shallots thinly sliced, 1 orange bell pepper diced, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, ½ teaspoon ground black pepper, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, 1 cup shredded gruyere cheese, ½ cup Panko breadcrumbs. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees, Arrange the sliced summer squash along the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish, Sprinkle with a little of the salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Then sprinkle with a small amount of the Panko breadcrumbs and shredded gruyere. Layer the tomatoes on top of the squash. Repeat, sprinkling on the salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, breadcrumbs, and cheese. Sprinkle the bell pepper and shallots in a layer across the tomatoes. Top the dish with the remaining salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, breadcrumbs, and cheese, Bake for 25 minutes or until the panko is golden brown. Serve immediately or save in the refrigerator for up to three days.
SAUTEED YELLOW SQUASH
1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon butter, 3 medium yellow squash, cut into ½ inch pieces, 3 cloves garlic, minced, 5 sprigs fresh thyme, finely chopped, 10 fresh basil leaves, finely chopped, 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice, ½ teaspoon sea salt, ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil and butter. Once the oil is hot and the butter is bubbling, add the yellow squash. Stir the squash to coat them in the butter and oil. Sauté for 5 minutes. Stir again and flip the squash over and cook for 4 more minutes. Add the garlic and thyme to the pan. Stir to combine and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Remove the squash from the heat and add the chopped basil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Stir and serve immediately.
