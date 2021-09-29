The graciousness and mercy of God abounds in so many ways, they are largely missed. The majesty and grandeur of God is largely ignored for temporal things. The blessings of God are often conceived as worldly rather than relational. From the beginning of Genesis, when God himself walked with Adam and Eve in the cool of the evening, to Revelation whereupon all evil ends and we are once again found in the fullness of God, it has always been God’s desire to be in a perfect relationship with us. Sadly, we far too often ignore God who is in our very midst.
In a well-known picture, Jesus is portrayed knocking on a door with no exterior door knob. The obvious meaning is that Jesus will never enter without invitation. The intended result, of course, is that we would open the door of our hearts for Jesus to enter and begin the wonder of transformation unto eternal life. Jesus said, “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me.” (Revelation 3:20) Notice the exclamation point after the first sentence. This exemplifies the excitement Jesus has to be in a relationship with us. He accomplished his work on our behalf, and wants nothing more than to be with us in the fullness of his glory.
Yet even at times when the door is opened, it is only opened to receive “gifts,” then the door is quickly closed. We really don’t want the relationship, just the gifts. Relationships require effort. Taking gifts does not. A.W. Tozer wrote that “Contemporary Christianity is so taken up by the world that pressing on to the deep things of God becomes rather difficult.” That is, we have devised a form godliness centered on worldly wishes and desires and not that based on a growing relationship with God. If we had a true relationship with God, the world would become largely irrelevant. Frankly, the joy of a close relationship with God is beyond comprehension. We simply cannot fathom the magnitude of God’s infinite love for us.
The times in which we find ourselves living are remarkably melancholy. It seems that everything that is right is called wrong and vice versa. That which is good is called bad and vice-versa. There seems to be no limit to the confusion and seemingly no way to determine what is actually true and false. Remember that Satan is a liar and his minions parrot the lies repeatedly and unashamedly. Paul reminds us that God is not a God of confusion but of peace. (1 Corinthians 14:33) Jesus said, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” (John 8:31b.32) Pursue God, not the world. Work on your relationship with God, not things. Remember that the world around is in total conflict with Word within us.
Take a few moments and worshipfully pray Psalm 118. It reminds us that we need to “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.” (Psalm 118:1,29)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.